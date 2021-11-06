Ireland need to hit top gear quickly to quell Japan threat

Team captain Jonathan Sexton, left, and Jamison Gibson Park during the Ireland rugby captain's run at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

What will it take for Irish rugby to take Japan seriously? Andy Farrell gave voice to his belief that outside of the four walls of his camp and beyond the media, there’s a sense that this is something less than a full-on fixture.

Despite Johnny Sexton reaching his 100th cap, the rugby public is voting with its feet. The Brave Blossoms’ brilliant brand of attacking rugby has not captured the imagination in the way the All Blacks do, so many have chosen to invest their discretionary spending on tickets for next week’s game.

The price of tickets is certainly a factor, rising Covid-19 case numbers will put some people off and the lunch-time kick-off which clashes with a full round of Energia All Ireland League games won’t help.

But it’s surely a major disappointment that the first chance Ireland have had to get a crowd behind them will fall well short of capacity. It’s too early post ‘behind closed doors’ to draw any firm conclusions, but there’s a sense that this team has a job to do to build a connection with the fan-base.

Winning in style today would be a start. Backing it up next week would be a turbo-boost. Farrell has been criticised for the slow pace of change on his watch, but he’s negotiated himself into a very strong position when it comes to his pack.

Rarely, if ever, have Ireland gone into a game with eight forwards of such athletic prowess. The front-row has the capacity to be world-leading, if it can nail its set-piece.

The back-five may lack a modicum of grunt, but it has mobility and skills that can match any side.

With Paul O’Connell marshalling them, there’s a real sense that this pack could establish Ireland on a firm footing going into the remainder of the World Cup cycle.

“Any game against Japan is always going to be an exciting game of rugby. For sure, we want to play and we know they want to play,” the legendary former captain said. “There’s a bit of a new breed of player coming through now in Ireland. Guys that grew up in their clubs and grew up in their schools playing a lot of rugby, handling the ball an awful lot.

“Guys go into an academy and they get excellent coaching. So we have a lot of really big, athletic guys but they are very good with the ball in hand as well.

“For me, as a forwards coach, or a fan watching this Irish team, I think that’s exciting.”

This is just Japan’s fourth game since the World Cup, a schedule that has hampered Jamie Joseph from building on their spectacular performance on home soil.

They came out of isolation to run a second-string Ireland close in July and, while the return of the Lions and rested old-stagers will help Ireland’s cause, they have the attacking game to cause their hosts major problems today.

They are light in the second-row and Ireland will look to make their supremacy pay in contact, at scrum and out of touch. If Rónan Kelleher nails his throw, he can nail down the No 2 shirt. Likewise, Dan Sheehan off the bench.

“I think they’re a great side,” Farrell said of Japan.

“People say the entertainers are in town – I don’t see them like the Harlem Globetrotters at all, they’ve got a good set-piece, they play direct, quick, their breakdown is aggressive.

“In the last couple of games I’ve seen them, their defence has certainly improved as well.

“There’s a lot more aggression, line-speed and physicality in how they play.

“Their defence is now playing almost up and in, it’s a pressure type of game they’re playing.

Their kicking game is second to none really, certainly their attacking kicking game.

“This is a proper Test match. You guys know that, I’m not sure everybody else does but we certainly do.”

Ireland underestimated the Brave Blossoms in Shizuoka and paid the price. That day, Sexton was in the stands. Today he’ll be on the pitch, driving things in the way he always does.

Inside him, Jamison Gibson-Park will keep the tempo high. The coaching ticket have stayed loyal to Leinster’s Kiwi who plays second fiddle to Luke McGrath at provincial level and it was his tactical nous and decision-making that helped turn the summer game in Ireland’s favour.

Like James Ryan in the pack, centre Garry Ringrose must put his Lions disappointment behind him to rediscover his best form.

In the absence of a Ciarán Frawley-style second playmaker, the centre is the best passer in the backline but too often lately he’s been tucking and running. Finding the confidence in his pass is key.

Japan’s clever out-half Yu Tamura will test that Irish back-three with his smart kicking game. Wing is an area of real concern and James Lowe in particular needs a big game to keep the shirt.

With a vastly experienced team and that powerful bench, Ireland should have enough to see this through to mark Sexton’s big day with a victory to set themselves up nicely for a tilt at the All Blacks.

Verdict: Ireland 27, Japan 18