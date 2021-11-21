Ireland move onto the Six Nations with confidence high after Argentina rout ends emphatic autumn campaign

You could have papered the walls of the Pumas’ changing room in Lansdowne Road yesterday with the column inches devoted to Ireland’s win over the All Blacks.

Given the loveless relationship between these rugby nations, it’s inconceivable coach Mario Ledesma wasn’t busy with the cuttings and Sellotape. How they would have loved to make the turn for home having ended Ireland’s seven-game winning streak.

It didn’t work out for them, despite a great start. Up against a side with more energy and more momentum – more of everything really – physicality and passion was undone by indiscipline. Referee Matthew Carley could have gone harder on them. As it was, the yellow card for Pablo Matera and the red for Tomas Lavanini were bad enough.

When people in this business are compiling lists of the game’s dodgy characters, Lavanini is one of the first names on the team sheet. Six years after looking like he could have been one of the great second rows – doing Ireland a lot of damage in the 2015 World Cup – he’s simply a liability. His cleanout on Cian Healy, with the Irish loosehead on his knees, was pure badness. Fittingly Healy survived, had a try denied subsequently, and then one allowed on the final run-in.

By then what had opened up as a full-on Test match had turned into a turkey shoot, albeit one with the risk of injury. If you had access to the ref link then you would have got a feel for the frequency and intensity of the impacts. In the circumstances, it was a wonder more replacements weren’t dialled up sooner. It cost Ireland their captain, just before half time, in a move that somehow didn’t include Caelan Doris on the casualty list.

The collision for James Ryan, who had carried just before the number eight, was less obvious than the massive whiplash impact suffered by Doris, just short of the line. Somehow Doris retained ball and technique and got Ireland’s third try, just before the half time whistle.

They had settled into a rhythm by then, not having things their own way in every collision, but happy to stick at it. All over the field they had players in form. Joey Carbery got the man of the match award, which was fair enough, but he must have been run very close by the Tadhgs Beirne and Furlong.

It was invaluable to give Carbery this sort of access to the controls. He runs things differently to Johnny Sexton, and there were times in the first quarter when it looked like the forwards needed a bit more of the whip applied in the last 20 metres of the field. Coach Andy Farrell will believe that will come in time, in which case the likely A fixtures against England and Wales, and the bumped up content on the end of season spin to New Zealand, are vital.

For now Farrell can be well pleased with a stat of eight on the trot to take into next year’s Six Nations. The injury profile of his second in command, Ryan, will be a top priority, as will the shallowness of the pool in spots. When Healy, for example, went down with what looked like a serious injury in the last few minutes – he got up and played on – it reminded you that looseheads are not plentiful on the scene here.

Throughout this autumn series the form of the starting loose head, Andrew Porter, has been immense. It was his try midway through the first half that pushed Ireland out to 17-7, with Carbery’s conversion, and the sequence was interesting. He was hot under the collar after conceding a scrum penalty – a bad call from the assistant referee – and looked determined to balance the equation. Crashing over under the crossbar is a useful way of doing it.

The run of play that gave Ireland another score just before the break was important in the context of the game, and where this team are going. The build-up was patient and persistent and physical, with the odd step thrown in. Those type of scores take more out of teams like the Pumas than skinning them on the outside.

So Ireland were 24-7 in front going into the second half, and when Argentina needed to score, to throw some doubt into the minds of the locals, they were thwarted again. Carbery took the sensible option early-on to stretch the lead some more, and then the excellent Josh van der Flier got over again, having opened the scoring for Ireland early in the first half. His form currently is top class.

From there the Pumas were still battling but not thinking. With the pressure off the home team got some more work done on combinations and shapes. The arrival of Craig Casey for Conor Murray added immediate pace and accuracy to Ireland’s attack, allowing replacement Harry Byrne the luxury of passing without too much pressure.

Notwithstanding the injury to James Ryan, Farrell could not have asked for more. He will gallop on now to the Six Nations with confidence high and interest at the same level. Not a lot wrong with that.

Ireland: H Keenan (H Byrne 51); R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (K Earls 66), J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey 51); A Porter (C Healy 58), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 51), T Furlong (T O’Toole 58), T Beirne, J Ryan (capt)(R Baird 39), P O’Mahony, C Doris, J van der Flier (N Timoney 60)

Argentina: E Boffelli; M Carreras (F Cordero 35), M Moroni, J de la Fuente, L Cinti; S Carreras (N Sanchez 60), T Cubelli (G Bertranou 46); T Gallo (I Calles 46), J Montoya (capt)(F Bosch 74), F Gomez Kodela (E Bello 60), G Petti (L Paulos 48), T Lavanini (rc 60), S Grondona, P Matera (yc 48-58), M Kremer (F Isa 58)

Referee: M Carley (England)

Scorers: Ireland 53 (J van der Flier 2 tries; A Porter, C Doris, D Sheehan, C Healy, T Beirne try each; J Carbery 2 pens, 6 cons)

Argentina 7 (M Carreras try; E Bofelli con)