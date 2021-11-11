Ireland men’s squad ‘haven’t discussed’ women’s team controversy

Ireland centre Bundee Aki says he and his fellow team-mates have not discussed the controversy surrounding the Ireland women's squad this week.

With Ireland preparing to face New Zealand at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday, the majority of the focus this week has been on the Ireland women, who themselves are in action against the USA at the RDS tomorrow night.

A widespread backlash has been launched against Anthony Eddy since the IRFU's director of women's and sevens rugby was accused of laying the blame for Ireland's recent World Cup qualifier failure at the feet of the players, many of whom have come out in support of tomorrow's starting hooker Cliodhna Moloney who spoke out against Eddy.

"I could have sworn slurry spreading season was spring… I stand corrected," Moloney wrote on Twitter with regard to Eddy's comments earlier this week, which included:

"The team was well prepared, I don't want to contaminate any findings from the review that's in place at the moment either, but I know the girls, the coaching staff, the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances."

When asked today if the men's players had spoken about the issue, Aki said:

“No, we haven't. We will certainly be supporting them this weekend against USA at the RDS. I've coached women's rugby before and I'll certainly be watching with a lot of interest and wish them all the best.”

Pushed further on whether there had been any awareness at all around the issue dominating Irish rugby this week, Aki added:

“Nothing has been discussed, so I wouldn't be able to know how to answer that.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was asked if he had any message for the women's squad ahead of tomorrow's Test against USA.

“I certainly have a message of support: all the best from all the guys here,” Farrell said.

“We will be watching. As you know. Protocols don’t allow us to get outside that much and mix but we wish them all the best against the USA.”