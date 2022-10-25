Ireland issue positive update on stars such as Joey Carbery ahead of clash with world champions South Africa

Joey Carbery has been passed for Ireland’s November trio of Dublin internationals after the latest in a string of injuries was mercifully deemed trivial.

After departing from the latest dismal derby defeat for his Munster side against Leinster last weekend, there had been fears that the only current feasible out-half challenger to the enduring Jonathan Sexton might be marked absent with a shoulder issue.

However, although some supporters are craving an alternative option at out-half to challenge Sexton, Carbery seems set to resume his position as back-up, although Ciaran Frawley’s availability could alter that scenario.

A raft of good news stories were delivered to head coach Andy Farrell in his team’s sun-speckled Abbottstown HQ on Tuesday morning, with Hugo Keenan’s fitness likely to rule out a stint for Carbery at full-back, where many see him as a more viable alternative.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa last night. They will be managed over the coming days following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Ulster squad.

The IRFU also confirmed that Carbery (shoulder) will train fully this week, while Frawley (shoulder) will be managed across the week.

The following players will be reintegrated to training this week Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Calvin Nash (dead leg).

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week. Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week.

The Ireland squad gathered at Carton House on Monday evning ahead of the upcoming November internationals against the Springboks, Fiji and Australia.

Players named in the ‘A’ panel for the game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday 4th November, will remain with their provinces this week to play in the round 7 of the URC. Tickets for the Ireland A fixture against the All Blacks XV are available from ticketmaster.ie.

Farrell is due to hold a press briefing at lunchtime on Tuesday.



