Ireland dealt double blow as Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of Autumn Nations Cup clash with England

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton leaves the pitch during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland have been dealt a major double blow ahead of Saturday's trip to Twickenham, as Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw have both been ruled out.

Sexton was forced off in the first half of Ireland's 32-9 win over Wales last Friday, and a subsequent scan on his injured hamstring has revealed significant enough damage to mean that the Ireland captain will not play any part against England this weekend.

Henshaw will miss out too, as the centre, who also came off early during Wales, picked up an adductor strain.

Injuries to the key pair, will force Andy Farrell to reshuffle his back-line.

The Ireland head coach is sweating over the fitness of Billy Burns, who after coming on for his international debut, picked up a head knock, which means that he is now following the return to play protocols.

The Ulster out-half is set to speak to the media this afternoon, which may indicate that he will recover in time to play against the country of his birth.

Ross Byrne is also a valid option at 10, despite being left out of the match day squad last week.

Henshaw's absence will almost certainly mean that Bundee Aki comes back into the starting XV alongside Chris Farrell in midfield.

Iain Henderson is due to return to training today, having overcome the “medical issue” which ruled the Ulster skipper out of the Autumn Nations Cup opener.

However, Jacob Stockdale's calf problem is still being managed and although he may return to training later this week, he will almost certainly miss the England clash.

Munster full-back Shane Daly will hope to make his debut in London, as he is due back in training this week following a knock.

