Ireland will line up as named earlier this week when they face New Zealand tomorrow after a player who tested positive for Covid 19 has since been given the all clear following two negative PCR tests.

Ireland's plans for tomorrow's clash at the sold-out Aviva had been hit by a potential Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

Two players from the matchday squad were forced to isolate after the IRFU advised of a "potential positive case" from their latest round of PCR testing.

Tadhg Beirne was believed to be on standby to start with Ryan Baird and Dan Sheehan potentially coming on to the bench.

But this evening the IRFU have confirmed the player and his close contact are free to play.

"PCR testing carried out earlier today of the Ireland men’s squad and management team has produced no positive COVID results,” read a statement.

“The player in question and an identified close contact were immediately isolated from the remainder of the group when the issue arose and lateral flow and PCR testing of the entire squad and management was carried out.

“The individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both.

“The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the match day squad.

“The Ireland squad will line out on Saturday afternoon as named earlier this week.”