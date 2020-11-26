Ireland and Leinster face anxious wait over result of scan on James Lowe's injury

Ireland and Leinster will be sweating over the results of James Lowe's adductor scan tomorrow.

The winger misses out on selection for Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Georgia with the injury. The extent of the problem will be determined tomorrow.

It's the last thing Andy Farrell wanted as he looks to get Lowe up to speed with international rugby.

Ireland are due to round off their campaign with a game, most likely against Scotland on Saturday week, and with the start of the Heineken Champions Cup just around the corner, Leinster also face a nervous wait.

To make matters worse, Leinster prop Ed Byrne has also been ruled out of this weekend's clash with the same calf issue that meant he pulled out of last week's defeat to England.

With Johnny Sexton (hamstring) and Robbie Henshaw (adductor) still on the injury list, Leo Cullen will be hoping that his players come through in the coming week.

Andrew Conway has also emerged as an injury concern, as the Munster winger picked up a hamstring 'niggle' and hasn't been able to train in recent days. Unlike Lowe's case, there was no mention of a scan, which may suggest it's not as big of a concern.

Farrell has rung the changes for the Georgia game, with Shane Daly in line to make his international debut from the bench, while Billy Burns earns his first Test start after his impressive cameo in Twickenham last week.

"We're excited to see Billy in his first start, he gets to run the show for the first time," Farrell said.

"He has been in with us for a couple of weeks now and obviously been involved off the bench so this is an opportunity to grab a hold of the team and the game.

"That builds another bit of experience in that position as well. James Ryan captains the side for a second time after a big week for him last week. It's a great opportunity for him to reflect on that experience and go again."

Despite playing most of his rugby on the tighthead side, Finlay Bealham starts at loosehead, with Farrell revealing that the Ireland coaches have been contemplating switching the versatile Connacht prop back for some time.

"Finlay playing at loosehead is something we have been thinking about for a while, and one or two others in that area as well because we need to build some background there too," the Ireland head coach explained.

"Finlay has been in fine form for us and he is certainly a guy that is able to get around the field and bring some physicality to his game so we are excited to see how he goes."

Although he linked up with the squad this week, Farrell has opted against including Ulster's uncapped loosehead Eric O'Sullivan.

"Eric has come in and is filling in for us," Farrell explained.

"It is a very difficult position for any player who has never been in camp before and this is Eric's first time in with us.

"From time to time you bring guys in that could fill in because they have been in camp and through the ramifications of what it takes to get sorted for an international week.

"Eric played on the weekend and he has had five days with us so that's a lot of calls etc to get into his head. It's a great experience for him to get a feel for the place and the players around him.”

With regard to Daly winning his first cap, Farrell added: "Shane is the special one, isn't it? To be able to give someone the opportunity to make his debut off the bench for his country is a special moment for him and his family. He is a guy that has a bit of bad luck throughout this tournament.

"He was injured three or four weeks before he came into camp and then he came in fully fit but re-injured a groin issue. He missed a couple of weeks but he has fitted in unbelievably well.

"We always talk about the different pressures of an international training camp for a youngster. He has fitted in very well. Very excited to see him. He is a player that can cover many positions for us as well."

