Ireland 32 Wales 9: Andy Farrell's men claim opening Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales

Ireland have overcome Wales in their Autumn Nations Cup opener at the Aviva Stadium, but the victory could come at a cost for head coach Andy Farrell.

Farrell's men claimed a 32-9 victory, but he lost captain Johnny Sexton in the first half with a hamstring injury - his participation in the visit to Twickenham to face England next week will now be a concern to the Ireland head coach.

Billy Burns, the man who replaced Sexton, was also taken off on 63 minutes, with Conor Murray coming on in his place.

Tempers frayed twice during the first five minutes as Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones and Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony got to grips with each other, before Ireland debutant James Lowe was involved in a fracas alongside visiting wings Liam Williams and Josh Adams.

Referee Mathieu Raynal issued a general warning to Jones and opposite number Sexton, then Sexton opened the scoring by kicking a penalty on his 100th appearance for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

Wales showed far more urgency than against Scotland, and they drew level after 17 minutes when Dan Biggar kicked a short-range penalty.

Ireland sacrificed a kickable penalty for an attacking scrum early in the second quarter, and it paid dividends as sustained forward pressure ended with Roux diving over to claim the game's opening try.

Sexton converted, before adding a second penalty shortly afterwards as Ireland surged 10 points clear to leave Wales with mounting problems.

But the Ireland skipper's night ended when he suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury, meaning a Test debut for Ulster number 10 Burns as Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny's 40-metre penalty made it 13-6.

Burns opened his points account five minutes before the break with a penalty as poor Wales discipline again let them down.

The visitors infringed at regular intervals, and Wales boss Wayne Pivac hauled off prop Rhys Carre - he was replaced by Wyn Jones - as Ireland looked to increase their lead.

Wales held out, though, despite messing up a lineout close to their line, and Ireland took a 16-6 advantage into the break.

Despite Pivac making a front-row change, Wales continued to experience scrum problems as Ireland's tighthead prop Andrew Porter maintained dominant form.

Halfpenny sent a 50-metre penalty just short of the target, but he made amends shortly afterwards, cutting Wales' deficit to seven points.

Burns then landed a second penalty, and Ireland were 10 points ahead again approaching the hour mark.

Two penalties from Burns' replacement Murray put Ireland 25-9 in front with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Caelan Doris went over for a try on his international debut in added time, with Murray adding the extra two points in the final action of the game.

