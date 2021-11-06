In pictures: 15 of the best images from Johnny Sexton's special day at the Aviva

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton waves to his family after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with his wife Laura and daughter Sophie after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

An emotional Jonathan Sexton of Ireland gives an interview after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with a Katana that was presented to him by the Japanese captain after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland prepares to take a conversion as supporters look on during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fans applaud Jonathan Sexton of Ireland after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland, right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland in action against Kazuki Himeno of Japan during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series win over Japan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland warms up before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Team captain Jonathan Sexton, right, looks on as the squad assemble for their team photograph. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Today was a historic day for Johnny Sexton as he became the seventh player to represent Ireland 100 times.

And things couldn't have gone better for the legendary out-half as he marked his century with 16 points including one of Ireland's seven tries in a 60-5 win.

