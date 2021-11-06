In pictures: 15 of the best images from Johnny Sexton's special day at the Aviva

Today was a historic day for Johnny Sexton as he became the seventh player to represent Ireland 100 times.
And things couldn't have gone better for the legendary out-half as he marked his century with 16 points including one of Ireland's seven tries in a 60-5 win.
We've compiled a collection with 15 of the best photos from the day in the gallery above for you to enjoy.
