In pictures: 15 of the best images from Johnny Sexton's special day at the Aviva

A special Johnny Sexton jersey for his 100th cap Expand
Team captain Jonathan Sexton, right, looks on as the squad assemble for their team photograph. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland warms up before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series win over Japan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland in action against Kazuki Himeno of Japan during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland, right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fifth try Expand
Fans applaud Jonathan Sexton of Ireland after scoring his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland prepares to take a conversion as supporters look on during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with a Katana that was presented to him by the Japanese captain after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
An emotional Jonathan Sexton of Ireland gives an interview after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with his wife Laura and daughter Sophie after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton waves to his family after the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Today was a historic day for Johnny Sexton as he became the seventh player to represent Ireland 100 times.

And things couldn't have gone better for the legendary out-half as he marked his century with 16 points including one of Ireland's seven tries in a 60-5 win.

We've compiled a collection with 15 of the best photos from the day in the gallery above for you to enjoy.

