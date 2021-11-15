| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Ireland are to truly march into the pantheon they must rise to Sexton’s challenge and beat the best where it really counts

Roy Curtis

Ireland's Jack Conan celebrates with team-mates Expand

Close

Ireland's Jack Conan celebrates with team-mates

Ireland's Jack Conan celebrates with team-mates

Ireland's Jack Conan celebrates with team-mates

As the credits rolled and the old citadel pulsated, the planet’s supreme rugby force had the asthmatic look of a battalion wheezing through collapsed lungs.

Burned into oblivion by a searing, unquenchable emerald fire, New Zealand were haunted, hollow-eyed, spent, and broken.

Most Watched

Privacy