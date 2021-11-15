As the credits rolled and the old citadel pulsated, the planet’s supreme rugby force had the asthmatic look of a battalion wheezing through collapsed lungs.

Burned into oblivion by a searing, unquenchable emerald fire, New Zealand were haunted, hollow-eyed, spent, and broken.

In a breathless, Herculean, and epic Test match, Ireland had been required to graze against the highest ceiling of achievement to silence the signature and feared All Black drumbeat for a third November since 2016.

From Caelan Doris to Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe to Garry Ringrose, to Ronan Kelleher and replacement Joey Carbery the home side, mining for ever more impressive nuggets of intensity, seized the hour.

The challenge now, as Johnny Sexton alluded to afterward, is to locate the same access code to glory come World Cup time.

To be something more than thrilling November wonders, to convert autumnal cheer into tournament gold.

“We are only at the start of our journey, and we need to keep improving,” insisted the Irish captain, his perfectionist zeal unsatisfied even by the most sought after scalp of them all.

“I think there’s plenty more to come. It’s starting to click a little bit, but we need to keep our feet on the ground.”

Perhaps the most startling aspect of the afternoon was the scale of Ireland’s dominance and how long it took be reflected on the scoreboard: in almost every aspect of the game they towered above their storied opponents.

Ireland had the nectar of glory in their nostrils from the first moments: Only sustained blue-collar New Zealand defence kept the oval ball emperors in the contest.

The visitors’ needed to locate superhuman levels of resistance to avoid a rout. In the first half alone, they made 120 tackles more than the home side.

During that opening 40 minutes, Ireland were camped on the line: it was like watching a man trying to pass a kidney stone as they sought to convert pressure into points.

Somehow, in a scoreline that seemed to mock Irish efforts, New Zealand led by double scores (10-5) at the interval (indeed but for a disallowed try, they would have led entering the final ten minutes of the contest).

One two-minute cameo, a Furlong try disallowed for a double movement from Ronan Kelleher, immediately followed by a breakaway All Black touchdown, suggested the gods might be conspiring against the team in green.

But the sustained onslaught would be rewarded in a rampaging third quarter, Doris and Kelleher dotting down as Ireland surged into a deserved advantage.

The All Blacks fabled aura, one that long ago arrived at mythical levels, ensured that the Aviva was packed to the gunwales, a first Irish rugby sell-out in 543 days.

Andy Farrell’s side had been all sharp-edged conviction in trouncing Japan, but there was an understanding that they would have to advance to another degree of poise to repeat their storied 2016 and 2018 take downs of New Zealand.

If those victories, the first on the shores of Lake Michigan, the second here in Dublin, are scorched into the consciousness, so too is the infinitely more dispiriting most recent meeting – a World Cup slaughter in which Ireland’s spirit was shredded long before the end.

In a first half of unrelenting fury, Ireland flooded the old arena with enormously impressive ferocity.

Perhaps not since the Lord of the Rings cast were shooting the trilogy in the Land of the Long White Cloud has any crew of outsiders spent such sustained periods in New Zealand territory.

With just about every Irish player edging towards the summit of their capabilities, the All Blacks were required to dredge up endless examples of extraordinary, energy-sapping resistance.

There were some wild statistics: The home side enjoyed 67 per cent of possession in the opening half-hour.

That the All Blacks were compelled to make more than 120 tackles more than their hosts in a breathless, fevered opening 40 minutes franked Irish dominance.

And yet, despite the relentless force in green being in apparent command, despite New Zealand having a man sinbinned and losing two of their star backs, still, somehow, the arch predators led at the interval.

But Ireland who had only a trademark James Lowe finish to show for all their first-half promise, erupted in the third quarter.

Propelled onwards by the sonic boom of 50,000 supporters turning the volume dial up to deafening, they outscored New Zealand 15-0 in the opening 16 minutes after re-emerging from the dressing-room.

Sexton, targeted all day by late tackles, the Irish captain’s growing frustration apparent in his constant verbal exchanges with referee Luke Pearce, was eventually forced out entering the final quarter.

Cue Carbery, who had earned his first Irish battle ribbon on the night of that breakthrough Chicago victory over the All Blacks in 2016.

The years since have been dogged by injury and halted promise, but he was nerveless in kicking the nine points that would separate the sides at the end.

His first penalty was also his very first involvement in the game, his second was launched from the half-way line as if from the mouth of a cannon, while the third at last put the game beyond New Zealand.

The noise grew to a thunderous crescendo as the delirious audience celebrated an afternoon already engraved for life into the woodcut of their memory.

As November State of the Nation addresses go, this was pretty much as good as it gets.

But if Ireland are to truly march into the pantheon, if this is not to be another false dawn, they must rise to Sexton’s challenge and beat the best where it really counts – in the World Cup arena where immortals are forged.