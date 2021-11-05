Grand Slam ecstasy and All Blacks victories - Johnny Sexton's memorable Ireland career in pictures

Johnny Sexton celebrates after winning the Six Nations with England in 2018. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tomorrow will be a historic day for Johnny Sexton as he becomes the seventh player to represent Ireland 100 times.

The legendary out-half made his debut as a late-blooming 24-year-old against Fiji at the RDS in the autumn of 2009. 12 years later, he is still Ireland's main man, and is targeting a career swansong at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Sexton has had some very memorable days in green across his first 99 appearances - from three Six Nations titles to wins over the All Blacks, as well as some World Cup heartbreak.

We've compiled a collection of photos from every single one of his Ireland outings below, and you can chart just how Sexton's career changed over the years.