Grand Slam ecstasy and All Blacks victories - Johnny Sexton's memorable Ireland career in pictures

Tomorrow will be a historic day for Johnny Sexton as he becomes the seventh player to represent Ireland 100 times.
The legendary out-half made his debut as a late-blooming 24-year-old against Fiji at the RDS in the autumn of 2009. 12 years later, he is still Ireland's main man, and is targeting a career swansong at the 2023 World Cup in France.
Sexton has had some very memorable days in green across his first 99 appearances - from three Six Nations titles to wins over the All Blacks, as well as some World Cup heartbreak.
We've compiled a collection of photos from every single one of his Ireland outings below, and you can chart just how Sexton's career changed over the years.
21 November 2009 - Johnny Sexton in his first cap against Fiji at the RDS. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
28 November 2009; Johnny Sexton after the win over South Africa at Croke Park for his second cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
13 February 2010; A dejected Johnny Sexton leaves the pitch after his third cap against France at the Stade de France. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
27 February 2010; Ronan O'Gara comes on for Johnny Sexton during his fourth cap against England at Twickenham. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
13 March 2010; Johnny Sexton is tackled during his fifth cap against Wales at Croke Park. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
20 March 2010; Johnny Sexton makes a break during his sixth cap against Scotland at Croke Park, which ended in a defeat. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
18 June 2010; Johnny Sexton played against the All Blacks for the first time in his seventh cap. Picture credit: David Rowland / SPORTSFILE
26 June 2010; Johnny Sexton is tackled by former Leinster team-mate Rocky Elsom in his eighth cap against Australia. Picture credit: Tony Phillips / SPORTSFILE
6 November 2010; Johnny Sexton lines up a kick during his ninth cap against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
20 November 2010; Johnny Sexton celebrates after converting a penalty against the All Blacks in his tenth cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
28 November 2010; Johnny Sexton is congratulated by Felipe Contepomi after Ireland's win over Argentina, in Sexton's 11th cap. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE
5 February 2011; Johnny Sexton is tackled just short of the try line during the first half of his 12th cap against Italy in Rome. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
13 February 2011; Ronan O'Gara replaces Johnny Sexton during his 13th cap against France. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
27 February 2011; Johnny Sexton celebrates with Ronan O'Gara after the win over Scotland at Murrayfield in his 14th cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
12 March 2011; Johnny Sexton leaves the field after the defeat to Wales in Cardiff in his 15th cap. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE
19 March 2011; Johnny Sexton and Jamie Heaslip celebrate after the win over England in Sexton's 16th cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
27 February 2011; Johnny Sexton and Ronan O'Gara hug after the win over Scotland in Sexton's 17th cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
13 February 2011; Johnny Sexton during the World Cup warm-up game against France, his 18th cap. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE
27 August 2011; Johnny Sexton is tackled by Manu Tuilagi, left, and Jonny Wilkinson during the World Cup warm-up match against England for cap 19. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
11 September 2011; Johnny Sexton in action in his first World Cup match, against USA in his 20th cap, at Stadium Taranaki, New Plymouth, New Zealand. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
17 September 2011; Johnny Sexton leaves the pitch after the win over Australia at the World Cup, his 21st cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
25 September 2011; Ireland were too strong for Russia in Sexton's 22nd cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
2 October 2011; Johnny Sexton stands over a penalty in the World Cup win over Italy, his 23rd cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
8 October 2011; Johnny Sexton only came off the bench for his 24th cap, as Ireland lost to Wales in the World Cup quarter-final. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
5 February 2012; Johnny Sexton surveys his options against Wales on his 25th cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
25 February 2012; Johnny Sexton makes a burst in his 26th cap against Italy. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
4 March 2012; Sexton looks on during his 27th cap as Ronan O'Gara kicks to touch against France. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
10 March 2012; Johnny Sexton takes aim against Scotland in his 28th cap at the Aviva Stadium. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE
17 March 2012; Johnny Sexton reacts after his 29th cap, a heavy defeat to England at Twickenham. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
9 June 2012; Sexton looks on in his 30th cap as Brian O'Driscoll runs at the All Blacks. Picture credit: Ross Setford / SPORTSFILE
16 June 2012; On his 31st Ireland appearance, Johnny Sexton breaks away from Dan Carter in New Zealand. Picture credit: Ross Setford / SPORTSFILE
23 June 2012; Johnny Sexton reacts after New Zealand secure a 3-0 series whitewash on cap 32. Picture credit: Ross Setford / SPORTSFILE
10 November 2012; Sexton slots a kick against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium during his 33rd match. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
24 November 2012; Johnny Sexton celebrates after scoring a try against Argentina to mark his 34th cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
2 February 2013; Johnny Sexton and Brian O'Driscoll hug after beating Wales in Cardiff, on Sexton's 35th cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
10 February 2013; Johnny Sexton suffered an injury against England at the Aviva Stadium on his 36th game. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE
16 November 2013; Johnny Sexton takes the ball on against Australia during his 37th international. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
24 November 2013; Johnny Sexton's 38th cap was a devastating defeat against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
2 February 2014; Johnny Sexton takes the ball into contact against Scotland on his 39th cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
8 February 2014; Johnny Sexton lands a conversion against Wales on his 40th cap. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
22 February 2014; Cap 41 - Johnny Sexton celebrates with Rob Kearney after Kearney's try in the defeat to England. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
8 March 2014; Cap 42 - Sexton goes on a run against Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
15 March 2014; Johnny Sexton celebrates with Joe Schmidt after winning the Six Nations in Paris on his 43rd appearance. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
7 June 2014; Sexton marks his 44th game with a try against Argentina on the summer tour. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
14 June 2014; Sexton in action in the second test in Argentina on his 45th cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
8 November 2014; Sexton carries the ball back against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in his 46th game. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE
22 November 2014; Johnny Sexton is double-tackled by the Australia midfield during cap 47. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
14 February 2015; Johnny Sexton was in the wars against France in the Six Nations on his 48th appearance. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE
1 March 2015; Johnny Sexton prepares to launch a kick against England during cap 49. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
14 March 2015; Johnny Sexton's 50th cap came against Wales in the Six Nations. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
21 March 2015; Jonathan Sexton, Ireland, is tackled by Jim Hamilton of Scotland on his 51st appearance.
29 August 2015; Jonathan Sexton, Ireland during his 52nd cap
1 March 2015; Alex Goode, England, goes through the tackle of Jonathan Sexton, Ireland during Sexton's 53rd international
19 September 2015; Cap 54 - Johnny Sexton goes over for a try in Ireland's opening World Cup game against Canada. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
4 October 2015; Jonathan Sexton, Ireland, in action against Italy in his 55th cap
11 October 2015; Ireland's Jonathan Sexton makes his way onto the pitch ahead of the game - his 56th cap against Wales
7 February 2016; Jonathan Sexton, Ireland, reacts after tacking a knock during his 57th cap against Wales at the Aviva
13 February 2016; A dejected Jonathan Sexton after defeat to France in his 58th cap
27 February 2016; Jonathan Sexton, Ireland, is tackled by George Kruis, England during his 59th cap
12 March 2016; Johnny Sexton makes a break against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on his 60th cap. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE
19 March 2016; During his 61st game for Ireland, Sexton is tackled by Stuart Hogg, left, and Ryan Wilson, Scotland. RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship, Ireland v Scotland. Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE
19 November 2016; Sexton during the Autumn International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, his 62nd cap
5 November 2016; On cap 63 Simon Zebo, right, celebrates with team-mate Sexton after scoring their side's fourth try against New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
25 February 2017; In his 64th game for his country, Sexton Ireland celebrates after scoring a drop goal against France at the Aviva Stadium
10 March 2017; Sexton's 65th game for Ireland ended in defeat against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff
18 March 2017; Cap 66 - Sexton celebrates a try by Iain Henderson during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium during his 66th cap
11 November 2017; Rhys Ruddock of Ireland is congratulated on scoring Ireland's second try by Jonathan Sexton (67th cap) during the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and South Africa
25 November 2017; Jonathan Sexton during his 68th cap against Argentina
3 February 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates kicking a last second drop goal to win the game against France on his 69th appearance for Ireland
10 February 2018; Joey Carbery of Ireland, right, comes on to replace team-mate Jonathan Sexton against Italy on Sexton's 70th cap. Picture: Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Cap 71 - Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Wyn Jones, left, and Justin Tipuric of Wales during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Sexton of Ireland with his son Luca following his 72nd cap in the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium
17 March 2018; In his 73rd match for Ireland, Sexton with the Triple Crown trophy after beating England at Twickenham Stadium
9 June 2018; Sexton remonstrates with referee Marius van der Westhuizen over a penalty against Jacob Stockdale during the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 1st Test match between Australia and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium, his 74th cap
16 June 2018; Sexton during his 75th international, the 2nd Test against Australia at AAMI Park, in Melbourne, Australia
23 June 2018; In game 76 for Ireland, Sexton, left, and Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrate following the 2018 Test match between Australia and Ireland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney
10 November 2018; Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Nicholas Sanchez of Argentina during his 77th game
17 November 2018; Sexton, right, and Jack McGrath following the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, Sexton's 78th as an Ireland player
2 February 2019; Cap 79 - Johnny Sexton of Ireland is tackled by Owen Farrell, left, and Elliot Daly of England during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England in the Aviva Stadium
9 February 2019; In his 80th match for Ireland, Sexton against Finn Russell of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship
24 February 2019; Sexton gets strapping after being substituted during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, his 81st cap. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2019; Game 82 for Ireland and Sexton celebrates with team-mates Jordan Larmour, 15, and Conor Murray after scoring his side's second try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium
16 March 2019; Cap 83 - Sexton attempts to gain possession during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff
7 September 2019; Sexton during his 84th appearance, the Guinness Summer Series match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
22 September 2019; Sexton's 85th game for Ireland was the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Scotland
3 October 2019; Sexton of Ireland kicks through during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Russia, his 86th game
12 October 2019; Sexton, in his 87th game for Ireland, cores his side's fourth try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa
19 October 2019; Cap 88- Sevu Reece of New Zealand is tackled by Sexton during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final match
1 February 2020; Sexton breaks through the cover to score his side's first try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland. It was his 89th time to wear the green jersey
8 February 2020; Ireland captain Sexton, left, celebrates with team-mate Conor Murray after his 90th cap, the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
23 February 2020; Referee Jaco Peyper speaks to Owen Farrell of England and Sexton during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham, his 91st international
24 October 2020; Sexton marks his 92nd cap by diving over to score his side's fifth try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium
31 October 2020; Cap 93 - Sexton is tackled during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris
13 November 2020; Sexton of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva, his 94th for his country
5 December 2020; Sexton tackles Duncan Taylor of Scotland during the Autumn Nations Cup match, his 95th game for Ireland
7 February 2021; Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave on his 96th game, the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium
27 February 2021; Sexton prepares to kick in his 97th cap, against Italy in the Six Nations
14 March 2021; Sexton, right, and Keith Earls of Ireland celebrate after their side's first try, scored by Robbie Henshaw, during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile
20 March 2021; Ireland captain Sexton celebrates with teammate Hugo Keenan after his 99th game, the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium