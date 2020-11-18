Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne to start as Andy Farrell names Ireland team to face England

Ross Byrne will start in Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup clash against England on Saturday

Ross Byrne has won the battle to start at out-half for Ireland against England on Saturday and he'll be joined by his Leinster colleague Jamison Gibson-Park who holds off Conor Murray for his spot.

Byrne takes over from injured captain Johnny Sexton, making his second starting appearance for his country 14 months after his last came in a record defeat at the same venue.

Byrne's inclusion is one of five changes to Andy Farrell's team for the most daunting fixture of his side's Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Byrne's former schoolmate at St Michael's College and team-mate at UCD RFC James Ryan leads the team for the first time in Sexton's absence.

He is partnered in the second-row by Quinn Roux who impressed against Wales, with Iain Henderson returning to the bench.

Jacob Stockdale has overcome calf injury in time to play, but he is picked on the bench with Hugo Keenan continuing at full-back. Keith Earls replaces Andrew Conway on the right wing.

Bundee Aki partners Chris Farrell in the centre with Robbie Henshaw out injured, while Farrell has resisted the urge to partner Byrne with the more experienced Murray and has backed Gibson-Park for his second start.

Up front, the front-row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter continue, while behind Ryan and Roux Farrell opts has selected CJ Stander at blindside with Peter O'Mahony shifting to openside and Caelan Doris at No 8.

Rob Herring is on the bench ahead of Dave Heffernan, while Billy Burns again covers the out-half slot.

England name their team tomorrow.

Ireland team to face England: H Keenan; K Earls, C Farrell, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; Q Roux, J Ryan (capt); CJ Stander, P O'Mahony, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, E Byrne, F Bealham, I Henderson, W Connors, C Murray, B Burns, J Stockdale

Online Editors