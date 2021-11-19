From Enniskillen to the Aviva Stadium – the making of ‘shy’ Ulster flyer Robert Baloucoune

A few years back, Robert Baloucoune was down at Enniskillen RFC pre-season training when at the end of a heavy session, he quietly asked if he could duck out after a few sprints.

Nursing a recent hamstring injury, the coaches assumed it had flared up, only for Baloucoune to politely inform them that he actually had speed training with Ulster the following morning.

At the time, Baloucoune was still trying to earn a place in the Ulster Academy, and despite knowing the importance of what was to come the next day, he was still happy to be put through his paces in Mullaghmeen.

The only person to beat Baloucoune over 50 metres during the Ulster speed training was Craig Gilroy, but as Enniskillen head coach Stephen Walsh succinctly puts it: “I’m sure he wasn’t at his local club doing a sprint session the night before! It’s just the way Robert is.”

robert Baloucoune in action for Enniskillen in the Town Cup

robert Baloucoune in action for Enniskillen in the Town Cup

Anyone who came across Baloucoune, as he worked his way up the ranks as a late bloomer, speaks about his humble nature.

Even to this day, if Walsh ever asks the club’s most famous face to come down and help out with the minis, you will never see Baloucoune wearing Ulster or Ireland gear because he doesn’t want to draw attention to himself.

It has been quite the rise for the Fermanagh man, who only took up rugby at 15 in Portora Royal School (later Enniskillen Royal Grammar School). Up until that point, football dominated the agenda, as Baloucoune looked like following in the footsteps of his Senegalese father who also played.

However, Walsh, the then assistant coach to Willie Gibson, was alerted to the potential of the speedster who was blazing a trail in the schools game.

“I had seen him play in school and you could see he was lightning,” Walsh recalls. “But you sort of didn’t know how good he was because at that level if you have a quick player you can say that’s why he’s able to beat everyone.

“He came up to us and I said, ‘Jeepers!’ He really was so much better than what we had and we had a good team.

“He was exceptional, honestly, it would be great to say he was really crap and I brought him on, but no, he was just brilliant. You could see he had something about him.”

Walsh and Gibson set about nurturing what they knew was a special talent. Baloucoune already had all the attributes to make it to the top, but coming from Enniskillen, which isn’t exactly renowned for producing Ireland internationals, he had to quickly learn to find his voice.

“He was very quiet,” Gibson explains.

“He looked uncomfortable a wee bit because I suppose there were a lot of older players in the club, who were a lot more gruff. He took a wee while to settle, to be fair. But once he settled, he lit the place up.

Robert Baloucoune gets some advice at training from Keith Earls sportsfile

Robert Baloucoune gets some advice at training from Keith Earls sportsfile

“It definitely took six months. It definitely wasn’t instant. He had that smile, that’s when you know he was enjoying it and we started to see that more and more.

“He went out for a few beers with the boys and he relaxed a wee bit, but it took a while for him to let his guard down.

“I suppose it was the same in the Ulster set-up, he took six months to settle into the academy, then the same thing in the senior squad. But once he settles, he seems to shine.”

Walsh also remembers trying to encourage Baloucoune to feel more comfortable in the rugby environment.

“I had phoned him to see what his availability for training was, and he wouldn’t answer me,” he smiles. “Our out-half was friendly with him, he texted me going, ‘Robert wants to know what do you want?’ He’s very, very shy. To be honest, I don’t think he would have made it if he didn’t play on a team with his school mates.

“You’d see him around the club now but he is never the loudest person in the room. He’s actually quite witty but in a quiet way. He’s just really humble. He wouldn’t want anybody to think he was saying, ‘Look at me.’ It’s just the way he is. He’s dead humble about the whole thing. He didn’t turn up to a (Ulster) Ravens game one day, he was supposed to be in the squad, I think they were playing Munster in Belfast.

“He got the wrong bus and he was late. He nearly lost it, people were telling him ,‘This is your contract now, it’s not just rugby, it’s your job’.”

Despite scoring a try in Enniskillen’s Towns Cup final defeat to Ballynahinch in 2017, Baloucoune was still struggling to fully break into the Ulster set-up.

Having initially been overlooked for a place in the academy, he went down the sevens route, where he played for Ireland at the 2018 World Cup.

It was around then that he really began to find his feet and as such, he made his Ulster debut the following year. He hasn’t looked back since, with the flying winger winning his second Irish cap against Argentina on Sunday.

The 24-year-old’s stunning solo try on his debut during last summer’s win over USA highlighted his devastating pace, power and footwork.

“He was great to work with, really coachable – no airs or graces about him,” Walsh says. “Sometimes you get these guys who play representative rugby and they are cocky and arrogant, but that was never the case with Robert.

“He was doing the same drills as the prop forwards because we are a junior club, but it was never a problem to him.

“When he started his first Heineken Cup game (against Racing 92, January 2019), literally a year to the day, he was playing in a Towns Cup game against Ballymena twos.

“I remember texting him that morning: ‘You’re playing against (Juan) Imhoff here, one of the best wingers in the world. A year ago today, you scored two tries against whoever it was in Ballymena twos. Fair play to you.’

“You’d never get a reply from him because he’s so down to earth and wouldn’t like that kind of praise.”

For all of Baloucoune’s attacking prowess, it was often his defensive game that stood out to his coaches early on.

Even since breaking into the professional ranks, he has shown real maturity in understanding particular systems.

“It wasn’t always the try-scoring that was the thing, it was more that he stopped a lot of tries,” Gibson maintains.

“He always seemed to be everywhere. He was deadly. I have come across a lot of players and he is one of only two or three that stick in my mind who are actually really physically strong. You could just see his strength.

“You can manipulate players a wee bit, but Robert, no, he was a brick wall. He was only 18 and he was already so physically developed, more so than some of the boys who were 22 or 23.

“There were a few times when he would have cut down No 8s – he would actually physically hurt them. They may have broke the first line of defence and he would come across and put them out of the game. He hit them that hard.

“He used to run around Mullaghmeen, which is wet, windy and muddy quite often. Then you see him running around the Aviva. You kinda go, ‘Jesus, that seems so quick’.

“I’m just surprised at the quickness and how he has dealt with it. That try he scored (against USA), you could see the smile, you know he’s enjoying it and he is comfortable.”

For a club of Enniskillen’s size, to have a current men’s and women’s international in Kathryn Dane is hugely inspiring for the younger generation.

Until recently, their biggest claim to fame was the fact that Will Addison’s mam is from Enniskillen, and although JJ McCoy, who also hailed from the Fermanagh town, won 16 caps in to the ’80s, he was playing for Bangor at the time.

So, from that end, Baloucoune and Dane have really helped to put Enniskillen RFC on the map as the excitement builds in terms of how far they can go.

“It shows those young boys and girls that it’s possible,” Walsh adds.

“It’s fantastic for kids in our club to see a boy who has come and played in the first 15 and he has now got into the Ireland team. It obviously helps seeing him run 100 metres in 10.5 seconds or whatever it is.

“We feel now we have proper a fully-fledged international. We’re claiming him as our own. You’ll still find Robert in the clubhouse on a Saturday evening if Ulster don’t have a game.

“It’s massive. My wee boy is nine, he’s obsessed with rugby and was around when Robert was playing.

“I took him to the USA game when Robert scored and he shouted to the wee boy in front, ‘He knows my name, you know!’

“He is definitely more than just a sprinter. You could see it in the stadium during the USA game, every time he got the ball, everyone stood up.

“He just has that X-factor. I honestly think the sky’s the limit for him.”