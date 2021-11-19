| 9.7°C Dublin

From Enniskillen to the Aviva Stadium – the making of ‘shy’ Ulster flyer Robert Baloucoune

Ireland’s new wing sensation has helped to put his local club on the map with his rise to the top

Robert Baloucoune during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House during the week. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

A few years back, Robert Baloucoune was down at Enniskillen RFC pre-season training when at the end of a heavy session, he quietly asked if he could duck out after a few sprints.

Nursing a recent hamstring injury, the coaches assumed it had flared up, only for Baloucoune to politely inform them that he actually had speed training with Ulster the following morning.

