France awarded 28-0 win over Fiji in Autumn Nations Cup

France have been awarded a 28-0 win for their cancelled Autumn Nations Cup opener against Fiji.

An outbreak of Covid-19 within the Fiji squad meant that they were unable to fulfill last weekend's fixture, and with no alternative date available to play the game, France were handed a bonus point win.

Due to the congested nature of the calendar, the tournament organisers had their hands tied, as Fiji were denied the chance to play what would have been an important encounter against tier one opposition.

Fiji are due to face Italy on Saturday, although that game going ahead will depend on the latest round of testing.

France are set to play Scotland on Sunday, as Les Bleus look to get back to action for the first time since beating Ireland in the Six Nations finale.

