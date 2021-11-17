Anyone who owns a Jack Russell pup will know the unbridled madness that attends the preamble to the morning run.

Unless every move is pre-planned with military precision and carried out with radio silence then the yelping kicks off.

Jack Russells can reach a pitch sharp enough to penetrate any sound barrier. Accompanied by hind leg dancing, and bouncing off the older partner – an excited but restrained mongrel – it’s a battle to get out of the gaff without losing the plot.

We suspect Andy Farrell faced something similar when the squad kicked off this week’s prep for the Pumas on Sunday. Having named a November squad big enough to conduct an old-style tour around the southern hemisphere, not everyone fancied their chances of a run.

Factor in a schedule where the biggest game was second up, it meant going full bore for those first two challenges. So by the time the third one comes around the bend Farrell is fighting off the pups looking for a run. Professional athletes are not noted for their patience.

Back when the Ireland versus Argentina fixture was at its allegations-of-eye-gouging unfriendliest you couldn’t have conceived of such a situation where a raft of players would be rested. It was a case of gather the best available and get to your battle stations. Farrell will be reading from this script.

To calm the yapping, he will pull out his route map and point to two important junctions: the Six Nations and the summer tour. For the first, there is likely to be an opportunity of a couple of A games with England and Wales stitched in, both of whom are mad for action.

This presents, for example, a return to what once was a fixture on a Championship weekend – in this case Ireland A versus Wales A in Donnybrook on the Friday night, followed a month later by playing England A in Richmond. Whatever the final detail, it’s a welcome window to see who can make the step up.

Then there is the New Zealand trip. Originally this was slotted in as the standard, if forbidding, three Tests schedule. Now it will probably feature two extra games, one against the New Zealand Maori and the other against one of the Super Rugby franchises.

This would transform the shape of the trip, both for hosts and tourists. Exhausting yes, but worth the effort.

In the nuts and bolts of that, the Kiwis will have to come across with the wedge to finance the extra size of the Ireland squad. Putting them up – Covid permitting – is the easy bit, the outlay for New Zealand would come in paying the wages of all the extras.

You’re talking about a squad roughly the same size as the 38-man unit assembled for this November series, plus support staff. Moreover, the itinerary would have to be light on travel. The good old days of dragging tourists from Invercargill in the deep south up to Whangerai in the far north would have to be left behind.

The prospect of these extra four games, between Six Nations and New Zealand, gives Farrell the latitude to go light on the changes he would otherwise have made against Argentina this weekend. It opens up an attractive vista with the World Cup on the horizon.

Still, he needs to be careful. The mood music in Camp Ireland these days is brighter and lighter than the soundtrack that attended the Joe Schmidt camps. The message is that lads are much happier to be on site.

That is balanced by a policy of giving caps out sparingly, and keeping players hungry. If it sounds like playing both sides of the street then that’s what it is, which of course runs the risk of you being knocked down.

No matter how positive the tone, and how good the results, if you have a rump of players holding bags then you’re asking for trouble. So while Farrell can tell them to sit tight, there are unexpected opportunities coming down the track, he can’t control the shape of the world when those dates roll around.

Against Argentina you could see him sticking with the spine of the team, as well as James Ryan as captain, and using his bench to open a few doors to lads gagging for games. He needs to go a little further than that.

Hugo Keenan has been a star of the show at fullback but Jordan Larmour and Simon Zebo are hardly novices.

Joey Carbery is a shoo-in anyway, with Johnny Sexton injured, but he should run with Conor Murray as Carbery’s partner, and stick with Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan at hooker and number eight respectively.

That still leaves room for manoeuvre, without losing the shape it has taken so long to put together.

Farrell got his selections right over the first two Tests in this series, especially in the performances of Andrew Conway on the wing and Caelan Doris on the short side.

This weekend was always going to be the tricky one. The whining is due to start at lunchtime on Friday.