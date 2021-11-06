Farrell positive puts Jones in a tight spot

England have encountered a major setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Series clash with Tonga after captain Owen Farrell tested positive for Covid.

Although he has not been ruled out of today’s Twickenham showdown pending the outcome of further lateral flow and PCR tests, his involvement is in grave doubt. All players and staff underwent a round of PCR testing on Thursday after a member of Eddie Jones’ backroom staff produced a positive result, but only Farrell has come back as a confirmed case.

Farrell is isolating until England discover the outcome of his latest batch of tests in the hope his sample was a false-positive. Apart from the prospect of losing their captain and a senior player who escaped Jones’ recent purge of his old guard, England know their options at fly-half are thin because of the leg injury incurred by Marcus Smith.

Jones had planned to start Smith at fly-half with Farrell operating at inside centre but Smith has been unable to train fully so far this week because of his injury. The Harlequins sensation was deemed fit enough for a place on the bench in the hope that he would prove his fitness but he could now be thrust into the starting XV.

The only other fly-half option in the matchday 23 is replacement George Furbank, who Jones sees as a full-back who can cover 10.

England v Tonga, Live Amazon Prime Video, today 3.15pm