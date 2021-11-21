Farrell has found the perfect mix for Ireland and we can be genuinely excited about the future

‘La mayonnaise est bien prise ou pas?’ This was the question the club president Marc Chérèque used to ask me every Friday at the staff lunch he hosted for all the employees of the club. His president’s lunch was a ritual at FCG Grenoble that had been around for nearly 20 years and allowed the playing and the administration teams to have a meal and connect for an hour or two.

The question translates directly as, the mayonnaise has taken well or not? It’s an analogy for how the French see sporting performance. Great mayonnaise is hard to make. You need good ingredients and then the right method. If one ingredient is not of the right quality the method might need to be adapted.

The Irish rugby team mayo is top shelf at the moment. After a poor 2019 and inconsistent 2020 everything has fallen into place and we can be genuinely excited about the future.

The ingredients, in playing and management, is top quality but also the method in terms of how it has been built layer by layer is impressive. It’s fascinating how high-performing teams get built. It’s not just about the 23 we see on the pitch — it’s also about those that create the environment for those players to perform at their best.

Read More

Simon Sinek, the best-selling author, believes that success starts with ‘why?’ He says that the leaders who have had the greatest influence in the world all think, act and communicate in a similar way and the purpose of the group is always clear.

This group started their journey after the Rugby World Cup with their confidence smashed but I have to credit Andy Farrell. He had a vision for what he wanted to create and he has stuck to that and now players love being in international camp again. I felt that maybe Farrell’s association with that failure might make it harder for him to be as ruthless as some of the coaches who were starting fresh, like Wayne Pivac and Fabien Galthie, in terms of rebuilding his squad.

When you are new to the scene you often have a season without pressure before the scrutiny from media and fans begins. So Farrell was thtreading water a little with some green shoots but not the landmark win he needed to convince the doubters.

In hindsight, he got that performance against England in the final game of the Six Nations when we beat them 32-18, but an empty stadium and the fact the England finished fifth meant there were still doubts.

Perhaps the fact that Farrell had been an assistant coach might have worked better than we thought as he knew his players inside out and he also has only made slight changes to the management team so there was that cohesion and trust that comes from working together.

He felt the camp needed to be more relaxed and sought to develop leaders. He pushed his coaches to simplify their messages, meetings were shortened and there was a focus on improving the work-life balance even though Covid-19 restrictions made that harder than normal.

During lockdown I heard from a friend working in Australian rugby league that Farrell had organised for himself and his coaching team to exchange with Trent Robinson, who is the coach at the Sydney Roosters, and his team on the subject of culture. They also exchanged ideas with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaches at Manchester United.

Developing attacking structures normally takes longer to perfect than other parts of the game in rugby and Mike Catt’s vision was for Ireland to become a team that played with speed and skill. Where we used to look for contact we now look to avoid it. Our passing accuracy, lines of running, understanding of depth and decision-making are world-class. Ireland currently do not have a specialist skills coach and Catt has taken that responsibility on board himself.

Farrell has been brave enough to make some big calls in terms of adding to his management team and Paul O’Connell’s addition in January was a masterstroke. It meant Simon Easterby was no longer responsible for the lineouts and now is just in charge of the defence.

That can’t have been an easy conversation for Farrell to have with Easterby but if your focus is ‘team first’ then you make those decisions. O’Connell is responsible for the lineout and the breakdown and both are in rude health and Easterby’s defence is now much more destructive and impressive than even when Farrell was coaching.

John Fogarty, the scrum coach, must have enjoyed getting one over his long-term mentor, All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek. Fogs is not just a very good technical coach but he is also one of those characters who makes a group laugh and relax.

Despite being totally dominant in the first half last Saturday we blew a host of great opportunities to score and ran into the dressing room 10-5 down. Our composure to deal with that setback and stay in the zone for 80 minutes was impressive. Farrell brought in Gary Keegan to help with performance anxiety and composure under pressure and his work looks to be paying off.

I found James Lowe’s post-match interview particularly interesting: “You bolloxes always talk about my [defence], and I got up and I whacked Rieko [Ioane], and we got the turnover from it.” His defence had been questioned, along with his fitness, and he was actually dropped for it. Not by the media but by the Irish coaches. He made a brilliant hit to stop Ioane at a key moment but he also made a poor defensive error for the Will Jordan try. But Lowe was pushing the positive, whether he was doing it consciously or subconsciously is irrelevant. Elite sports people need to be able to deal with failure all the time and move on. Some of the most successful have failed more than others, they just frame it better and grow. Having expert help to do this is a luxury we now have.

Given that Leinster supply so many players to the current team, Stuart Lancaster and Leo Cullen must also get credit. Ireland are now playing a similar brand of rugby to Leinster and to be fair it would be madness to do anything else given how they play week in, and week out.

Leinster’s head of recruitment Guy Easterby must have felt vindicated with the performances of Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park. Whether you like the ‘project player’ rule or not we have brought many a project player into Ireland without them making it through to the Irish jersey never mind being key men for Ireland which Lowe and Gibson-Park look destined to become.

It does, however, ramp up the pressure on Leinster. If an Irish selection dominated by Leinster can beat the All Blacks then winning Europe must be achievable — almost expected. As the French would say, only if the mayonnaise mix is perfect.