| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farrell has found the perfect mix for Ireland and we can be genuinely excited about the future

Bernard Jackman

Everything is blending and we can be excited for future

Paul O'Connell is a key member of Andy Farrell's Irish coaching team. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paul O'Connell is a key member of Andy Farrell's Irish coaching team. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paul O'Connell is a key member of Andy Farrell's Irish coaching team. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paul O'Connell is a key member of Andy Farrell's Irish coaching team. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

‘La mayonnaise est bien prise ou pas?’ This was the question the club president Marc Chérèque used to ask me every Friday at the staff lunch he hosted for all the employees of the club. His president’s lunch was a ritual at FCG Grenoble that had been around for nearly 20 years and allowed the playing and the administration teams to have a meal and connect for an hour or two.

The question translates directly as, the mayonnaise has taken well or not? It’s an analogy for how the French see sporting performance. Great mayonnaise is hard to make. You need good ingredients and then the right method. If one ingredient is not of the right quality the method might need to be adapted.

Most Watched

Privacy