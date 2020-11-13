Farrell forced into late reshuffle as Henderson and Stockdale ruled out of Wales tie

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have both been ruled out of tonight’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales.

Henderson has what the IRFU describe as "a medical issue" which rules him out, while Stockdale presented with calf soreness and, following a scan, has been ruled out of this evening's encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Quinn Roux replaces Henderson in the starting line-up, while Stockdale is replaced by Andrew Conway with Hugo Keenan switching to fullback.

Tadhg Beirne has been added to the bench.

Online Editors