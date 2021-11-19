Farrell doubt for Six Nations as Jones vows England will not be ‘weak’

England's Owen Farrell, who is to undergo ankle surgery and is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks, his club Saracens have announced. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

England captain Owen Farrell is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after Saracens revealed that he faces up to three months out because of ankle surgery.

Farrell has been given a time-line of between 10 to 12 weeks for his recovery, meaning he could miss the opener against Scotland on February 5 and possibly the round two trip to Rome eight days later due to a lack of match fitness. The playmaker hobbled off late on in last Saturday’s rout of Australia with the injury that rules him out of the climax to the autumn against South Africa.

It continues an unfortunate campaign for the 30-year-old after he was forced to self-isolate for the opener against Tonga only for his Covid sample to belatedly be confirmed as a false-positive. Courtney Lawes led England against the Islanders and he will also be at the helm for the Springboks’ visit to Twickenham tomorrow.

Marcus Smith is currently seen as first-choice fly-half and should Farrell’s recovery be delayed, Eddie Jones could recall the out-of-favour George Ford as cover.

Jones, however, highlighted where tomorrow’s game will be won and lost by lighting the fuse for England’s forward battle by declaring his pack are ready to shatter the Springboks’ perception of them as “weak”.

England must attempt to subdue the feared Springbok eight, which will be supported by the ‘Bomb Squad’ off the bench, with a front-row that contains rookies Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire. Injury and an outbreak of Covid-19 have accounted for Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge, leaving rookies Rodd and Blamire to man the barricades alongside Kyle Sinckler. Loosehead Joe Marler only left self-isolation yesterday and is confined to a bench role.

Two years ago in Yokohama, South Africa used their scrum to take England apart and despite their weakened state, Jones is demanding his forwards sound a defiant note.

“They said after the World Cup final, where they beat us fair and square, they knew how to play to us, they knew where our weaknesses were and they were implying our forward pack was weak,” Jones said.

“Siya Kolisi after the World Cup final said he knew how to beat us. Obviously their game is based on physicality so the implication is that they can go over our forward pack.

“But our English forward pack won’t be weak on Saturday.

We don’t have a ‘Bomb Squad’ like South Africa are so proud about, but we have Joe Marler and Will Stuart.”

England (v South Africa) – F Steward; J Marchant, H Slade, M Tuilagi, J May; M Smith, B Youngs; B Rodd, J Blamire, K Sinckler, M Itoje, J Hill, C Lawes, S Underhill, T Curry. Reps: N Dolly, J Marler, W Stuart, C Ewels, S Simmonds, A Dombrandt, R Quirke, M Malins