‘Everyone has got their challenges, their ups, their downs and it’s on the individual to stay in the fight’

Andrew Conway’s balanced view is paying out rich dividends

Andrew Conway: &quot;Resilience is obviously an important tool for professional athletes so I try and show that as much as I can.&quot; Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho Expand

Andrew Conway: &quot;Resilience is obviously an important tool for professional athletes so I try and show that as much as I can.&quot; Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Brendan Fanning

On Ireland’s tour of New Zealand in 2012 we were given free access to the daily grind of one of the Super Rugby franchises. It was 48 hours of go wherever you want, talk to whomever you want, sit in on any meeting you fancy. For lots of reasons it was illuminating, not least the openness afforded a foreign hack with an interest in coaching.

Over the years we’ve been lucky enough to compare and contrast a few of these environments, across rugby league as well as union. From Trent Robinson’s Sydney Roosters to Eddie O’Sullivan’s US Eagles and Bernard Jackman’s Dragons, there was an interesting mix of characters and cultures on and off the field.

