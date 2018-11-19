Every one of Schmidt's calls vindicated by heroic display
Monday breakdown
Joe Schmidt possesses that rare ability to be able to get the best of his players when it matters most and he did so again on Saturday, which laid the foundations for another special victory.
Restoring Devin Toner and Rob Kearney, who were outstanding, to the starting XV was an inspired decision, while other similarly experienced internationals in need of a big game duly delivered.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- Ireland manipulated us and they deserved to win - Smith
- Billy Keane: 'Mighty men in green make history from top of bucket list'