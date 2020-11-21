'Eddie Jones is just playing games' - Ireland not fazed by England coach's Porter claims

Ireland have brushed off Eddie Jones' attempts to get inside the head of today's referee by claiming that Andrew Porter scrummages in a "fairly unusual way."

Much of the focus will be on Pascal Gauzere's interpretation of the breakdown, as well as the set-piece, where Porter's front-row battle with Mako Vunipola will go a long way to deciding who wins today's Autumn Nations Cup clash in Twickenham.

Jones was up to his usual mischievous tricks as he turned the focus on Porter, whilst also branding Ireland the 'United Nations' of rugby on the back of the fact that a third of the starting team to take on England, qualified for their adopted nation based on World Rugby's now defunct three-year residency rule, while another three replacements qualified through their grandparents.

Porter endured a difficult afternoon at tighthead when Vunipola was part of a Saracens scrum that utterly dismantled Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final in September.

Expand Close England coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp England coach Eddie Jones. Photo: PA

However, Ireland are confident in Porter's technique, and don't have any plans to speak to the French official ahead of this afternoon's game.

"I don't think we need to, I think Eddie Jones is just playing games in that situation," said Richie Murphy, Ireland's skills and kicking coach.

"He obviously thinks Porter is a very good player, which he is. No one has ever come to us and made any comments about Ports' scrum technique.

"So, we have no issues. We have had no feedback from World Rugby in relation to what he does. It's just one of those (mind) games.

"He (Jones) seems to like to throw a few little bombshells over the wall. We don't focus on any of that. We know what we need to control, and what we can control. We'll just move on with that."

Murphy, who revealed that World Rugby are looking to clamp down on how certain teams such as England and Saracens go over-the-top with some of their celebrations, also defended Ireland's selection policy of project players.

The eligibility rules have now been extended to five years residency, with Murphy insisting that every Irish-qualified player is treated equally, regardless of where they were born.

"We have a group of players who are obviously all eligible to play for Ireland, we select that squad early on in relation to who we feel is in the best place to play for Ireland over the next number of weeks," Murphy maintained.

"To tell you the truth, we think of all our players as being Irish. They've been in the country, they're members of their local communities and we just get on with it from there.

"From a coaching point of view, from a group point of view, these guys come in, they fit into the group really well and they’re taking us forward.

"They’re adding into the environment, they’re questioning, they’re giving their opinion and they’re working with the other guys.

"There’s no ‘us and them’. It’s Ireland as a team, as a squad, including the management."

Read More

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Irish football team's recent game against England, Murphy revealed that no special plans had been put in place to get the players up for tomorrow's encounter.

"I think people are always looking for little things, but for us it's all been about a Test match and preparing for a Test match," Murphy added.

"All the ones that we play in, our preparation is very similar and just little things will stick out, but there's been nothing special this week in relation to building up these guys.

"These guys are playing for Ireland, they've made that choice to come to Ireland, they're ready to go.

"They understand some of the history and some of the background that's there, but it's not something that we've hyped at all within the group."

Online Editors