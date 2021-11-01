Uncapped Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's opening Autumn Nations Series Test against Japan.

Australia-born Hansen joined Connacht last summer and qualifies for Ireland through his mother, who hails from Cork.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to his Connacht career, having scored four tries in his first five games for the western province, including a brace last time out in the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster at the Aviva stadium.

Hansen will provide back-three cover this week, as he gets his first taste of international camp.

Robbie Henshaw is set to miss the Japan game due to a foot injury, and as the influential centre continues his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team, he remains in a race to be fit for the New Zealand showdown next week.

Mack Hansen of Connacht high fives supporters after the recent United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen of Connacht high fives supporters after the recent United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Development players Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.

The All Blacks fixture on November 13 is officially sold out, while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.

Ireland Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021

Backs (19)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht)*

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Autumn Nations Series 2021

Ireland v Japan: Aviva Stadium , Saturday 6th November, 2021

Ireland v New Zealand: Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021

Ireland v Argentina: Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021