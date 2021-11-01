Uncapped Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's opening Autumn Nations Series Test against Japan.
Australia-born Hansen joined Connacht last summer and qualifies for Ireland through his mother, who hails from Cork.
The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to his Connacht career, having scored four tries in his first five games for the western province, including a brace last time out in the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster at the Aviva stadium.
Hansen will provide back-three cover this week, as he gets his first taste of international camp.
Robbie Henshaw is set to miss the Japan game due to a foot injury, and as the influential centre continues his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team, he remains in a race to be fit for the New Zealand showdown next week.
Development players Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.
The All Blacks fixture on November 13 is officially sold out, while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.
Ireland Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht)*
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Autumn Nations Series 2021
Ireland v Japan: Aviva Stadium , Saturday 6th November, 2021
Ireland v New Zealand: Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
Ireland v Argentina: Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021