Cian Tracey’s player ratings after Ireland put Japan to sword on perfect day for Johnny Sexton

Hugo Keenan 8

Brilliantly stepped into the line and fired a stunning pass for Conway to score his second try. Classy 50:22 kick led to Sexton's score, as he impressed on his 14th consecutive Test start.

Andrew Conway 9

He may be often underestimated, but the Munster winger invariably delivers. Rock solid under the high ball, with his second international hat-trick taking his overall try tally to 13.

Garry Ringrose 8

Set the tone in defence with a couple of cracking hits before his attacking influence grew. Caught the Japanese defence napping for Gibson-Park's try and later scored one of his own.

Bundee Aki 8

Mixed his game well, as he brought his usual power in midfield, while it was encouraging to see the Connacht man express himself in open space. Took his try with aplomb.

James Lowe 8

Not tested defensively, but fully justified his selection, as he was a constant threat with ball in hand. Excellent performance, which he marked with his first international try since last year's debut.

Johnny Sexton 9

Led Ireland out on his 100th cap and rolled back the years by expertly driving his side's expansive approach. Captain's try sparked wild celebrations. Remains as important as ever.

Jamison Gibson-Park 9

It's easy to see why Andy Farrell is such a big fan when the scrum-half plays like this. Slick service had the back-line purring, while his clever grubber created Conway's first try.

Andrew Porter 8

Won't be happy with conceding a scrum penalty on Ireland ball, but it was a rare blip on what was otherwise a very encouraging first Test start at loosehead.

Ronan Kelleher 8

Part of a dynamic new-look front-row, his ability in the loose is unquestionable, but he had to nail his lineout throwing and apart from one two malfunctions he did so.

Tadhg Furlong 9

Continues to push the boat in terms of tighthead play. Beautiful soft hands in the build-up to Conway's first try was a highlight. Marked his 50th cap in style.

Tadhg Beirne 7

Disrupted a Japan lineout early on to lay down a marker at the set-piece and although he would have liked to have gotten his hands on the ball more often, it was a fine display.

James Ryan 8

Looked much more like his old self, as he punched holes in the defence with strong carrying and a typically high work-rate. Ran the lineout well to add to a positive outing.

Caelan Doris 8

Has made it clear he would prefer to play No 8, but he was just as effective on the blindside. A willing carrier, he worked his socks off on both sides of the ball.

Josh van der Flier 7

A constant menace at the breakdown, he had the upper-hand all afternoon. Complements this back-row nicely, as the Leinster trio linked well. Will face a much tougher test next week.

Jack Conan 9

Crucial to Ireland's more expansive approach and thrived again here, particularly on the wide edges. Consistency broke the gain-line and put Lowe in for his try. Growing in importance with every game.

Replacements

Dan Sheehan (6) got on for his debut, Cian Healy (6) scored a late try, Finlay Bealham (6) made some big hits, while veterans Iain Henderson (6), Peter O'Mahony (6), Conor Murray (6) and Keith Earls (6) added huge experience. Joey Carbery (6) might have gotten more than 18 minutes.