Chastening night for Ireland A youngsters as All Blacks XV run riot in 38-point win

Not quite the appetising starter Andy Farrell had in mind ahead of Saturday’s tasty main course, as Ireland 'A' fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of a clinical All Blacks XV outfit.

There were lessons aplenty, just not many of the kind that the Ireland head coach was after, as a disjointed performance in which the pack endured a tough evening, meant several players missed their opportunity to really press their claims for involvement against Fiji next weekend.

The All Blacks XV came to the RDS to play ball, scoring some cracking tries, and while Ireland 'A' responded with three of their own courtesy of Ciarán Frawley, Marty Moore and Max Deegan, it was a night of missed opportunities.

Farrell will certainly have welcomed such a stern test of his depth chart, but by the same token, he will be deeply frustrated by Ireland's sloppiness, particularly defensively and around the breakdown.

Plenty of focus was on Frawley but he appeared to pick up a knock before being replaced by Jack Crowley. With Frawley pencilled in for his Test debut in the Fiji game, he will hope to recover in time.

Outscored seven tries to three, Ireland were second best from start to finish, as the Kiwis delivered an emphatic response following the summer tour.

The sight of Joe McCarthy being forced off with a head injury after just seven minutes summed up a messy start, as the visitors raced into a commanding 19-0 lead.

Damian McKenzie was at the heart of everything good about the All Blacks XV's thrilling play, as the out-half served Ian Foster a timely reminder of his class.

McKenzie's inch-perfect cross-field kick found Shaun Stevenson, who beat captain Craig Casey in the air, to run clear and score his first of two tries.

The All Blacks XV got over for their second score midway through the opening half, as Ireland 'A' were powerless to stop a well-worked rolling maul that ended with Brodie McAlister crashing over.

McKenzie converted both tries but he was unable to make that three in-a-row shortly after, despite providing the spark that saw his side turn on the Kiwi flair and score a stunning try that ended with Stevenson getting over.

Just as it looked as though it was going to be a long night for the hosts, Luke Jacobson was binned for a no-arms clear out.

Ireland 'A' took advantage, scoring a scintillating team try that began with Gavin Thornbury and James Hume linking well in midfield. Hume's clever pass released Jacob Stockdale who made a big carry, before Cian Prendergast and Tom O'Toole threw sumptuous offloads, with Frawley on hand to apply the finishing touch under the posts.

Frawley converted his own try and almost created another for himself just before the break but Ireland 'A' had to settle for a 19-7 deficit.

Ireland's hopes of building on that positive end to the first-half were dashed straight from the restart, as the men in black turned on the style once more.

Restored to 15 men, the electric Stevenson broke from deep and with the Irish defence scrambling, TJ Perenara put it on a plate for Ruben Love. Remember the name, this 21-year-old is a future All Black.

McKenzie was on hand to convert again on 53 minutes when Braydon Ennor finished off another sweeping move. Suddenly, the All Blacks XV were 33-7 in front and Ireland 'A' were chasing shadows.

To their credit, the bench added some oomph, with Marty Moore marking his return to the green jersey with a close-range try. But the visitors hit back through AJ Lam after Crowley’s pass was intercepted, McKenzie again converting.

McKenzie capped an outstanding individual display with a seventh try before Max Deegan added a late consolation thanks to Calvin Nash’s wondrous offload. Crowley converted to at least give Ireland ‘A’ the final say after a tough night at the office.

IRELAND ‘A’ – M Lowry (S Daly 28-39); C Nash, J Osborne, J Hume (S Daly 57), J Stockdale; C Frawley (J Crowley 47), C Casey (capt) (C Blade, 68); J Loughman (D Kilcoyne 52), D Heffernan (D Barron 52), T O’Toole (M Moore 52); J McCarthy (R Molony 7), G Thornbury; C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes (M Deegan 55).

ALL BLACKS XV – R Love (J Ioane 66); S Stevenson, B Ennor, R Tuivasa-Sheck (A Nankivelli 64), AJ Lam; D McKenzie, TJ Perenara (C Roigard 66); A Ross (F Brewis 58), B McAlister (T Thompson 67), T Mafileo (T Williams 52); J Dickson (Z Gallagher 52), P Tuipulotu (capt); D Gardiner, L Jacobson, M Mikaele-Tu’u (C Lio-Willie 67).

REF: M Carley (England)