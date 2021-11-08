‘Calm heads’ prevail as Scotland stun Wallabies

If a good team makes its own luck, then a Scotland side playing in front of a Murrayfield crowd for the first time in almost two years must be teetering on the brink of greatness.

This was a match they could so easily have lost, yet instead their discipline and self-confidence, leavened with a succession of Wallaby mistakes, saw them come from behind, a Finn Russell penalty ten minutes from time ending the visitors’ five-match unbeaten run and making it three wins in succession against the Wallabies.

“There has been a calmness around the group,” said Gregor Townsend. “That comes from some big performances, and we needed those calm heads during that second half. It was very pleasing to get the win, our coaching box was more emotional than normal. Having crowds back really hit us.”

The home side benefited from a missed early James O’Connor penalty and two Wallaby tries chalked off for unfeasibly stupid off-the-ball offences, but Scotland not only picked up where they left off in Paris in March, but also suggested they’ve improved their strength in depth.

Impressive debuts from hooker Ewan Ashman and flanker Josh Bayliss, and assured contributions from new boys Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Hodgson and Kyle Steyn, augur well for the future. And the most vivid takeaway from this entertainingly competitive encounter was Ashman’s wonderful score in the corner as he twisted in mid-air while being smashed by Izaia Perese.

The 21-year-old’s maturity was astonishing after he made the bench late in the week and was then called into action after George Turner’s ribs took a pummelling in the tenth minute. The youngster lineout throwing was almost flawless, and was forceful in the loose.

Ashman was Scotland in miniature: assured, confident, unafraid to play, and doggedly hanging in there when things got tough, which they did for long periods against Dave Rennie’s men.

Scotland, though, were consistently innovative and played at tempo. Behind the scrum captain Stuart Hogg made several clear breaks, Russell threw a succession of outrageous offloads, inside centre Sam Johnson ran with such aggression that he concussed tighthead Taniela Tupou.

Not that Scotland had it their own way, far from it. Pinned back in their own half they were lucky to come through the first quarter unscathed, but when they got their teeth into the game they made it count. Scotland had already had two lineout drives halted when they won a lineout in Australia’s 22 midway through the first half.

This time, instead of an eight-man shove, Ritchie rose and fed a breakaway pod while in mid-air, the mini-maul driving man of the match Watson over for a score designed by forwards coach John Dalziel.

Australia were undone by their own indiscipline twice in five minutes, with two good tries disallowed for petty and unnecessary offences. The first came on the half-hour when wing Tom Wright’s try was chalked off for a silly off-the-ball tackle on Hamish Watson.

If that was needless and costly, Allan Alaalatoa’s swinging arm to the defenceless Matt Fagerson’s head at a ruck seconds before Michael Hooper’s try was madness. It could have been worse though: the arm to head with force surely merited red.

If Rennie was visibly seething in the coaches’ box at his side’s profligacy, at least an O’Connor penalty on the stroke of half-time after Matt Fagerson went off his feet at a ruck got Australia off the mark.

Moments after the break, and with the visitors still down to 14 men, Australia then took the lead when flanker Rob Leota crashed over after good carrying from Perese.

When Schoeman’s pass put Ashman over in the corner, it was a stunning reward for their self-confidence. Yet still they couldn’t shake Australia, as another O’Connor penalty after Watson went off his feet gave them a one-point lead. But Scotland were to have the last word when their pack drew another scrum penalty and Russell stroked the ball over.

Scotland – Hogg, Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van Der Merwe, Russell, Price, Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson. Reps: Steyn for Graham (60), Hastings for Johnson (73), Horne for Price (72), Bhatti for Schoeman (65), Ashman for Turner (12), Kebble for Z. Fagerson (65), Hodgson for Skinner (63), Bayliss for Watson (72).

Australia – Kellaway, Petaia, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright, O’Connor, White, Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Arnold, Rodda, Leota, Hooper, Valetini. Reps: Perese for Petaia (39), Beale for Wright (67), McDermott for White (67), McInerney for Fainga’a (74), Bell for Alaalatoa (55), Skelton for Arnold (50), Samu for Leota (60).

Ref – R Poite (France)

