Big hits, sublime kicks and a threat at 15 - Inside Joey Carbery's Man of the Match performance

After Joey Carbery's man of the match performance against Argentina, Cian Tracey takes an in-depth look at how the out-half performed for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

1 – From an attacking lineout, Argentina look to target Carbery, but the Ireland out-half stands firm and puts in a thumping tackle, assisted by Josh van der Flier, on the powerful Matias Moroni, who knocks the ball on for a huge momentum swing in Ireland's favour.

2 – This time, off an attacking scrum, Argentina look to go after Carbery again, with Pablo Matera carrying hard at the Ireland 10, who once again, is up to the challenge, as he lands a strong hit, with Peter O'Mahony on hand to help drive the Pumas No 8 backwards.

3 – Ireland do well to shift the point of attack after a poor Argentinean back-field. Carbery spots the space in behind the defence and arrows a sublime kick that very nearly came off as a 50:22.

4 – Even when he switched to full-back in the second-half, Carbery was a constant threat. In this instance, Argentina target the kick-space in behind and although James Lowe is also on hand, Carbery confidently takes charge of the situation. He spots the disjoined defensive line and dances his way around a couple of tackles to quickly spark an attack.

5 – One of the biggest things Mike Catt has pushed since coming in as attack coach is encouraging the Ireland players to scan the options in front of them. This is a brilliant example of that as Carbery spots two forwards in the front-line. Despite shaping to move the ball wide, Carbery spots the mismatch and glides through the gap for another big line break.

6 – Carbery harked back to his school days when he played scrum-half, as he slotted in at 9 after Craig Casey made a sniping break. Carbery shows all of his game-awareness by filling in and playing two short passes, before Cian Healy powers his way over for a try from close-range.