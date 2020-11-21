As it happened: England coast to comfortable win over error-strewn Ireland

Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 21 November 2020 | 7.8°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu
Sections
Close
England's Jonny May scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Action Images via Reuters
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Autumn Nations Cup match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
/
November 21 2020 02:32 PM
Andy Farrell's Ireland take on England at Twickenham in the second game of their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.
Online Editors