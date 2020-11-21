| 7.8°C Dublin

As it happened: England coast to comfortable win over error-strewn Ireland

England's Jonny May scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs Expand
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Autumn Nations Cup match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile Expand

Close

England's Jonny May scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

England's Jonny May scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Action Images via Reuters

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Autumn Nations Cup match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Autumn Nations Cup match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

/

England's Jonny May scores their first try Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Andy Farrell's Ireland take on England at Twickenham in the second game of their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Online Editors

Privacy