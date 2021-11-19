Argentina make three changes to starting team for Ireland clash

Argentina have made three personnel changes to their starting XV for Sunday's Autumn Nations Series game against Ireland in Dublin.

Los Pumas ended a run of seven consecutive defeats last weekend by beating Italy 37-19 in Treviso.

Head coach Mario Ledesma has recalled Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona to his pack, while Lucio Cinti replaces Santiago Cordero on the wing.

Petti's inclusion at lock leads to a reshuffle among the forwards, with Marcos Kremer moving into the back row alongside Grondona and Pablo Matera, who switches from blindside flanker to number eight on the occasion of his 80th Test.

In the backline, Cinti will line up on the left flank, meaning Mateo Carreras switches to the right.

Uncapped Exeter back Facundo Cordero could make his international debut from the bench.

Argentina have never won in Dublin - suffering defeat on each of their previous nine visits - but have recorded three World Cup victories over their hosts.

Bordeaux-Begles forward Petti is anticipating a tough assignment following Ireland's victory over New Zealand.

"After victories like this, I think you become stronger, not weaker," said the 27-year-old.

"They are going to have great confidence and even after what happened last week they'll still be a serious team.

"It's the last match for them before the Six Nations so they will want to end these Tests in the best way. They are going to be really well prepared."

Argentina: E Boffelli; M Carreras, M Moroni, J De La Fuente, L Cinti; S Carreras, T Cubelli; T Gallo, J Montoya (capt), F Gomez Kodela, G Petti, T Lavanini, S Grondona, M Kremer, P Matera.

Replacements: F Bosch, I Calles, E Bello, L Paulos, I Facundo, G Bertranou, N Sanchez, F Lamb.