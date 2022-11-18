Andy Farrell warns Ireland they must maintain their discipline

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks with Ross Byrne during a squad training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Andy says Ireland are maintaining a constant focus on discipline ahead of tomorrow’s game against Australia.

The continued focus on head injuries means games are being turned on refereeing decisions – and the coach wants his side to stay on the right side of Kiwi ref Ben O’Keeffe.

Ireland have not had a red card since Bundee Aki was dismissed against England at the end of last year’s Six Nations.

Farrell, who has kept faith in Stuart McCloskey ahead of Aki and went for Jimmy O’Brien instead of Robert Baloucoune on the wing for Australia, said he constantly reiterates the message around tackle height and discipline to the players.

“We know that some teams live on the edge with that stuff – and sometimes it falls over the edge, they think that it influences the game,” Farrell said.

“We’re a little bit different to that, we go hard on discipline. We go hard on things that we got away with that we shouldn’t have gotten away with.

“Because we want to play the game as it should be played, but we also don’t want to give anyone easy outs to the opposition and put pressure on ourselves.

Farrell has spoken to Aki about his own discipline after the Connacht centre missed the first two games of the window due to suspension for making contact with the head of an opponent in his side’s URC defeat to the Stormers.

“Of course we have chats,” he said.

“There’s nobody more disappointed than him, he doesn’t do it on purpose.

“Everyone’s different as far as mentality is concerned, we work on all of our players on how to stay calm enough to read the situations better and being able to be aggressive on the back of the decisions that they’ve made is super important for us rather than just running around, fired up, the whole time.

“The game’s changed in that regard, people get it wrong from time to time.

“I don’t think we’ve anyone who has any type of malice in our side that does things intentionally.”

Australia, meanwhile, have made 10 changes from the team that lost to Italy with talented winger Mark Nawaqanitawase named to start as Dave Rennie opts to keep Will Skelton in reserve.

Ireland will equal a record of 12 consecutive home wins if they can down the wounded Wallabies.

“We’re playing at home at the Aviva, which is important to us. We know what’s coming so being aware of it and applying ourselves in the right manner is another step along our journey,” Farrell said.

“It’s been a good week so far, it’s been an honest week. We built it up nicely yesterday, a decent training session, day off today. We meet back up this evening and go through a few pointers again and build up nicely to what we know is going to be a fierce contest on Saturday.

​“It’s another game for us where we’re trying to prove to ourselves that we’re able to live up to our own standards.”





