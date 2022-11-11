Andy Farrell shows his ruthless side by leaving out fringe hopefuls after their below-par performance against the All Blacks XV

Much has been made of the more relaxed nature of the Ireland camp under Andy Farrell, but just in case anyone was getting too comfortable in their surroundings, the head coach sent out a strong message by not selecting several players who would have eyed tomorrow’s Fiji game as a chance to get some meaningful game-time.

That ruthless side of Farrell hasn’t always been that evident in recent times, purely because Ireland have been performing so well, but after a below-par performance from the ‘A’ team in last week’s disappointing defeat to the All Blacks XV, many players have been handed a serious wake-up call.

With all due respect to Fiji, before a ball was even kicked during the Autumn Nations Series, this would have been seen as a good opportunity for Farrell to dig a little deeper into his depth chart, and while he has done that to some extent, others have been left on the bench, with several fellow fringe players left out in the cold altogether.

The window to impress ahead of next year’s World Cup is beginning to narrow and with a full-strength team set to be picked for the final game of the year against Australia next weekend, certain players will be sitting less comfortably than they were at the start of the November window.

That kind of competitive culture can only be a good thing, as Farrell aims to ensure that his squad understand the importance of making the most of every opportunity that is afforded to them.

“This is a good game to see where we are at,” Farrell said.

“We feel we’ve made strides in all sorts of different areas. There is a great opportunity for five or six of them to show their leadership strengths.

“There are all sorts of different opportunities for lads, but having said that, the proof is in the pudding, isn’t it? The pressure is still the same.

“I got asked last week, is this the biggest game you have ever been involved in and I said, it is until next week because that has gone and this is here now. This is all that matters and you are going to get judged in your performance, so there are still the same pressures on that.”

Jimmy O’Brien and Jeremy Loughman were two players to emerge with credit in the bank of Farrell after last weekend – O’Brien for how he seamlessly slotted into outside centre in the win over the Boks, and Loughman for how he performed in the ‘A’ game.

Both players will make their first Test starts, which in Loughman’s case will be his Ireland debut.

“The potential of the all-round game is there for Jeremy,” Farrell insisted.

“He’s consistently getting better. His skill-set has always shown in patches and I think the tour to New Zealand was fantastic for him – just mixing with the experience of Cian (Healy) and Tadhg (Furlong) and so on. Seeing how they go about their work on a daily basis has brought him on.

“We’re excited to see him take his chance. It’s very important that you manage your emotions as a first-capper and make sure that you’re able to put your best performance out there, so that you’re able to convert it into something that those boys I’ve just mentioned have managed to do.

“It takes a mentally strong person to be able to do that and he’s getting much, much stronger in that regard. He’s got good hands, he’s got good feel, good awareness.

“He’s powerful, unbelievably powerful. His scrummaging has come on no end over the last six months and he’s a lot of power. He could add to our game, you know. He gets his opportunity to show that.”

Cian Prendergast will cover second-row tomorrow. A back-row by trade, as much as Connacht’s Prendergast has played his way into contention for his debut, his selection as a back-up lock is another major statement by Farrell, as he overlooked other more natural locks.