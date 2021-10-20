| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Andy Farrell is already running out of road to test players under the right conditions

Brendan Fanning

Andy Farrell has prepared for this year's Autumn series with the World Cup in mind. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy Farrell has prepared for this year's Autumn series with the World Cup in mind. Credit: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has prepared for this year's Autumn series with the World Cup in mind. Credit: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has prepared for this year's Autumn series with the World Cup in mind. Credit: Sportsfile

If you’re a wannabe whose hopes have just been dashed by exclusion from this November squad you’ll be praying next summer in New Zealand is a tour that goes full steam ahead. There were lots of lads over the years happy to be marked absent from that particular trip.

Foreboding at any time, three Tests down there as numbers nine, 10 and 11 on your match calendar is less attractive than having them for a one-off in Dublin in November. A World Cup on the horizon changes that perspective. Who knows what the injury profiles will be like by then. It could be just the ticket for those with aspirations of making it to France 2023.

Andy Farrell’s tricky phone calls/texts list – calls surely – will be a mix of moderate to medium difficulty. Let’s start at the top. Jack Carty is in good form and has been left off a list of three that fit the following profiles: Johnny Sexton, whose calf may well be more an issue than his hip flexor, has been going very well, though his fitness to face Japan is unclear; Joey Carbery is going okay; Harry Byrne is not going at all.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy