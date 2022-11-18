Andy Farrell: ‘I try not to be perfect – I’m far from it

LAST night, Joe McCarthy’s family were invited into the Irish inner circle at the Shelbourne Hotel to help the 21-year-old Dubliner mark a major milestone in his life.

A week ago, it was Jack Crowley’s folks who were in the camp to watch Johnny Sexton say a few words about the latest pretender to his throne; while Keith Earls presented Conor Murray with his shirt ahead of his 100th cap earlier in the month.

Andy Farrell wants to mark these moments because he knows how important they are to players and those who’ve been with them on every step of their path to international rugby.

Tomorrow, his son Owen will become the third centurion in England’s history. and when asked about it yesterday the rugby league legend became a touch emotional.

“When you’re watching your son playing his 100th game or his first game as a parent, that’s even more daunting and even more proud and even more nervous. We are as parents, as a family bursting with pride with what he’s achieved,” he said.

The elder Farrell will be otherwise engaged tomorrow, so he’ll have to wait before he catches up with his protege after England’s final game against South Africa.

But the experience and everything he’s been through as a player himself and as an assistant coach working under Eddie Jones, Warren Gatland, Joe Schmidt and many others has helped shape his holistic approach to coaching Ireland.

“You are – or you should be – your own experience,” he said.

“Everyone’s take on what happened is obviously different. I would certainly class myself as a feel-type coach. You’ve probably been there and seen that before and felt how you’d probably manage it a little bit differently next time, even if it’s subconsciously.

“So, I think that definitely shapes you, having those experiences, 100 per cent.”

Since day one, Farrell has set out to make the Ireland camp feel different.

You won’t find him criticising Schmidt in public and he learnt lots from the Kiwi guru, but it’s clear from the way he’s evolved the Ireland environment that he had his own ideas about what was going on even before things went south in 2019. Ever since his first training session in Portugal – when Lil Nas X blared out on a speaker as players warmed up – things have felt different around the Irish set-up.

Team meetings and press conferences are no longer held at the team hotel, a move that has helped decompress the mood in between the moments when the players know they’ve to be on.

Peter O’Mahony, Earls and Murray have all hailed the set-up as the best they’ve been involved in, despite losing their places in the pecking order.

There is a major tactical element to Farrell’s success, but his ability to achieve buy-in from a group of players who hold him in such high esteem as a person and a coach is a key part of the consistency the team have managed.

“It’s well documented that a hell of a lot of teachers are fantastic coaches because they know how to make people learn,” Farrell said.

“I think the hard-knocks school of top rugby is a good place to learn as well. If you’re interested in that, and I always have been.

“It’s always been on my mind that I wanted to be a coach and then, as you go through that you start learning that all the teaching parts, right, you’ve got to get up to speed but at the same time, you’ve got to be yourself.

“Being yourself and knowing how it is on the other side is pretty important because I try not to be perfect.

“I’m far from perfect and the people you’re teaching aren’t A1 students either, they’re rugby people and they want to get better and want to learn, so you just try to give them the environment to try to do that.”

For Farrell, those moments when the families come in is all part of the process.

“They come in and sit down and be part of the whole group and we give them a little bit of a talk. One of the lads presents the jersey to the player and it’s just nice, it’s just how it should be because it’s their moment more than ours, it should be,” he explained.

“They get invited to the dinner after the game as well so they can celebrate as a family together.

“It is tough for the lads who are giving the jerseys.

“That’s tough because these lads are used to getting up and speaking in front of their team-mates etc but when they know what it means to the families that are sat there, it’s a tough one.

“But the connection that person has, whoever it is, who hands over the jersey, when he has time to think about what it means his team-mate and to the families, it brings you that little bit more closer together.

“Johnny epitomises it all. The lads that you would think are the crankiest are the ones who think nights like tonight or last week are extra special.”

Tomorrow, he’ll hope to make it 12 home wins in a row against Australia, a result that would send his team into the World Cup year as the No 1 side.

Twenty-four hours later, he’ll find out if he’s been voted the World Rugby Coach of the Year at a glittering awards ceremony in Monaco.

Not that he’s too fussed about the latter.

“It’s quite embarrassing really, we do this together,” he said of his nomination.

“When a coach gets any recognition, never mind the coaching staff that are top-class in our group, the rest of the staff, the team and how everyone pulls together, we do do it together, I’d more 100 per cent take it as a team recognition.”

That team- and family-first mentality has driven Ireland to new heights, something that might just earn him that gong he’s not so fussed about.