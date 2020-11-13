| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Andy Farrell has solid evidence that the combination of Porter and Roux will go a long way in Test rugby

Brendan Fanning

Ireland's Quinn Roux scores his side's first try during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Quinn Roux scores his side's first try during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Quinn Roux scores his side's first try during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland's Quinn Roux scores his side's first try during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It would be a lie to suggest that the replacement of Iain Henderson with Quinn Roux promoted a late rush of money on Ireland to beat Wales.

The South African had featured 12 times for his adopted country over five years. In that time we have never felt any heat from any quarter to talk him up. No letters signed off with Angry Connacht Fan about the lack of love showered on their man.

When you questioned Joe Schmidt about his intermittent selection, the former boss would bang on about Roux’s power as a tight head scrummager.

Privacy