Andy Farrell has solid evidence that the combination of Porter and Roux will go a long way in Test rugby

It would be a lie to suggest that the replacement of Iain Henderson with Quinn Roux promoted a late rush of money on Ireland to beat Wales.

The South African had featured 12 times for his adopted country over five years. In that time we have never felt any heat from any quarter to talk him up. No letters signed off with Angry Connacht Fan about the lack of love showered on their man.

When you questioned Joe Schmidt about his intermittent selection, the former boss would bang on about Roux’s power as a tight head scrummager.

It’s a tricky thing to measure from the press box, but for sure it’s a prized asset – especially on days and nights when there are enough scrums to make a difference.

In the first half alone here there were enough scrums to shape the course of the game. To lose three scrums in 40 minutes, either through penalties or possession – 50 per cent of the total – is a scary stat. And Wales were already spooked before a ball was kicked. Five defeats on the trot will do that to you.

The speed at which they were wading in to early shemozzles suggested they were desperate to mark their territory.

Offered a choice between piddling on a lamppost – the scrum – or on a bush tucked away off the beaten track – the pushing and shoving stuff – the big dogs opt for the scrum every time.

So Andy Farrell had fairly solid evidence that the combination of Andrew Porter at tight head and Quinn Roux leaving a shoulder impression on his left cheek – a cheek the width of a barn door – was made of solid stuff. That goes a long way in Test rugby.

So when Ireland had got two penalties at that phase, and were packing down to another attacking five metre scrum just before half time, Wayne Pivac was able to throw a flag on the play and get his loose head Rhys Carré off the field. On came Wyn Jones, not as big a lump as Carré, but a deal more experienced.

The problem didn’t exactly disappear, but it sent a clear message to referee Mathieu Raynal: we’re doing something about it, please pick on someone else. Before too long the Frenchman was back on that side of the scrum, telling Jones to read the small print about his responsibilities in keeping his end up.

Indeed that’s what opened the door to the last score of the night. Fittingly it went to the excellent James Lowe, but he would appreciate that the grunt of the forwards – Roux and Porter in particular – had put a sizeable dent in Wales’ confidence. Lowe loves that sort of situation.

So, you’d imagine, does Andy Farrell. But he appreciates surely that depth is what induces real security in selection, and with Tadhg Furlong’s injury dragging on worryingly, the coach has enough on his plate. Not as much as Wayne Pivac.

The back-slapping of the Pro14 title win with Scarlets must feel like a different career for him. Great shape, great to watch, but the step up is a battle. Farrell you hope will look and learn.