Analysis Breakdown: Ireland’s Midfield Impact against Fiji

1. Shape From as early as the first minute, we get a glimpse of how comfortable Stuart McCloskey is in Ireland’s 1-3-2-2 attack shape. In this instance, the Ulster centre (yellow) steps in as first receiver out the back of the pod of three Ireland forwards (black), ready to collect Tadhg Beirne’s pull-back pass. Jimmy O’Brien (red) runs out the back of the two-man forward pod and finds Joey Carbery (blue) in more space than he might have had closer to the initial ruck.

He releases Robbie Henshaw, who makes ground up the left. A simple move but one which was designed to take the pressure off the out-half.

Expand Close shape / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp shape

2. Attack

Every defender knows McCloskey is powerful with ball in hand but there is a subtlety to his carrying. Here, two Fijian defenders line him up for the double tackle, only for the midfielder to step off his right and through the contact. It takes two defenders to haul McCloskey down short of the line. Ireland should have scored from there, but a penalty concession ended a promising attack.

Expand Close attack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp attack

3. Defence

As well as making big hits on the gain-line, McCloskey creates good line speed. Here he comes hard off the line to cut off Fiji’s passing channel, which results in the Islanders knocking the ball on.

Expand Close defence / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp defence

4. Passing

Coupled with his strong offloading threat, McCloskey’s ability to pass right on the gain-line makes him a nightmare to defend against. Here, he attracts two Fijian defenders before playing the pass at the last possible second, which puts Garry Ringrose into space in the build-up to Rob Baloucoune’s try.

Expand Close passing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp passing

5. Kicking

McCloskey has worked hard on his kicking game and we get a good example of that. Having spotted space in behind and with the Fijian full-back (red) struggling to sweep across, McCloskey (yellow) stabs a clever grubber-kick through for Mack Hansen (blue), only for the ball to just roll into touch.