All Blacks XV name star-studded team to face Ireland in ‘A’ clash

Damian McKenzie (right) will start at out-half for the All Blacks XV against Ireland 'A'.

Ireland ‘A’ are in for a tough test at the RDS after the All Blacks named a very strong team for Friday night’s clash at the RDS.

The big stars on show will be at half-back for the All Blacks XV, with Damian McKenzie given the ten jersey while TJ Perenara starts at scrum-half.

Other All Blacks on show include second row Patrick Tuipolotu, who captains the team, and rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is named at inside centre.

The game kicks off on Friday night at 7.45pm and is live on Virgin Media Two.

Ireland named their ‘A’ team earlier in the day, with Craig Casey down to captain the team.

All Blacks XV

1 Aidan Ross (26, Bay of Plenty / Chiefs)

2 Brodie McAlister (25, Canterbury / Crusaders)

3 Tevita Mafileo (24, Bay of Plenty / Hurricanes)

4 Josh Dickson (27, Otago / Highlanders)

5 Patrick Tuipulotu – Captain (29, Auckland / Blues)

6 Dominic Gardiner (21, Canterbury / Crusaders)

7 Luke Jacobson (25, Waikato / Chiefs)

8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (24, Hawke’s Bay / Highlanders)

9 TJ Perenara - Vice-Captain (30, Wellington / Hurricanes)

10 Damian McKenzie (27, Waikato / Chiefs)

11 AJ Lam (24, Auckland / Blues)

12 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (29, Auckland / Blues)

13 Braydon Ennor (25, Canterbury / Crusaders)

14 Shaun Stevenson (25, North Harbour / Chiefs)

15 Ruben Love (21, Wellington / Hurricanes)

Replacements

16 Tyrone Thompson (22, Hawke’s Bay / Chiefs)

17 Finlay Brewis (22, Canterbury / Crusaders)

18 Tamaiti Williams (22, Canterbury / Crusaders)

19 Zach Gallagher (21, Canterbury / Crusaders)

20 Christian Lio-Willie (24, Otago / Crusaders)

21 Cam Roigard (21, Counties Manukau / Hurricanes)

22 Josh Ioane (27, Otago / Chiefs)

23 Alex Nankivell (26, Tasman / Chiefs)