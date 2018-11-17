Sport Autumn Internationals

Saturday 17 November 2018

Alan Quinlan: 'Referee Barnes needs to be alert to cynical All Black tactics designed to push game's laws to their limits'

 

'Wayne Barnes has his quirks but he is an excellent official who doesn't get intimidated.' Photo: Sportsfile
'Wayne Barnes has his quirks but he is an excellent official who doesn't get intimidated.' Photo: Sportsfile

Alan Quinlan

Before I put the boot into the All Blacks, figuratively on this occasion, in the interest of balance I need to first dig up some old, unpleasant incidents that certainly don't rank alongside my finest on a rugby field.

Like all Irish players pre-Chicago, the odd Lions success and Munster's 1978 brigade apart, my memories of playing against the All Blacks are clouded with disappointment. Also, in my case, delving into those episodes brings unwelcome reminders of regret. With just three caps to my name, I went on the Irish tour to New Zealand in 2002. An injury in our opening outing against a Divisional XV ruled me out of the first Test in Dunedin, where we gave the hosts a scare in a 15-6 defeat.

