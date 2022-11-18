| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Affable Aussie with Rebel roots Mack Hansen is teaching Irish players valuable lessons

Lindsay Peat

Mack Hansen: Breath of fresh air. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mack Hansen: Breath of fresh air. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen: Breath of fresh air. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen: Breath of fresh air. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

When you meet Mack Hansen, he makes an impact.

As he ambled into studio, for the House of Rugby podcast I co-host, clad in a suave cream-and-blue floral shirt, dark shorts and white runners, with his long hair tied back tightly in a bun, you couldn’t not be struck by him.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy