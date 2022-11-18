When you meet Mack Hansen, he makes an impact.

As he ambled into studio, for the House of Rugby podcast I co-host, clad in a suave cream-and-blue floral shirt, dark shorts and white runners, with his long hair tied back tightly in a bun, you couldn’t not be struck by him.

He knows how to leave a mark – and how to get them; he was soon showing off adjacent tattoos on his left thigh – one of team-mate Oisín Dowling’s face and another of niche Futurama character Slurms Mackenzie, a fun-loving creature known as ‘The Original Party Worm’.

“I was getting a tattoo somewhere, and then he said, ‘Would you get my face?’” Hansen explained of the Dowling ink. “Then he said, ‘Would you actually get it if I paid for it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely’. He booked in it about half an hour later and I got it the next day. And now he’s there with me for life,” Hansen added with a smile.

Hansen brightens up the room with his no-fuss, nonchalant manner. Aside from his obvious skills with ball in hand, that’s an extremely valuable point of difference in the Irish set-up.

You’d regularly see James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong (who told us last week about how he used to dream of his mammy’s roast dinner, not of being Ireland captain) break the tension with quick wit and a willingness to show their personality – bringing a sense of fun into the camp. But they are the exception to the rule. When Hansen and Co set the tone, others will follow suit and take a leaf out of the Mack book.

Considering the review into the 2019 Rugby World Cup highlighted “performance anxiety” as one of the major reasons for the squad’s below-par showing, having a few lads in there who don’t take things too seriously is an obvious antidote.

In an era when the private schools of Leinster are supplying the majority of players to the Irish team – 10 in today’s starting XV – it’s important for the environment to have characters from outside that bubble to offer different perspectives.

I’ve never been composed when it comes to sport. I find it hard to turn off the switch for relentless competitiveness. With club or country, I’d generally be the narky one getting in fights, my shoulders always hunched and ready for the next confrontation. Probably some of the same personality traits many of us associate with Peter O’Mahony.

You can see there’s been a change in the Munster back-rower of late, though. He’s spoken of how recent Irish camps have been the “most enjoyable” he’s been involved in. He seems less wound-up. Crucially, without losing that on-field edge.

The willingness of Hansen, Furlong and Lowe to be themselves, to show personality and be the butt of the joke, shows a welcome sense of fun in this Ireland group. That’s a healthy shift, as long as it doesn’t compromise the professionalism. We’ve seen no signs of that either.

Invariably, as I have learned through many years of playing many sports, your best performances come when you aren’t blinkered on the end result.

Canberra-born Hansen has been a breath of fresh air since arriving in Galway from the Brumbies 18 months ago chasing a “life experience” in the west of Ireland, literally hitting the ground running once he got through a spell of Covid-enforced quarantine.

To go from a left-field signing for Andy Friend to becoming an integral part of Ireland’s attack in such a short space of time is a remarkable rise by anyone’s standards – a lift-off that has been recognised by World Rugby with a Breakthrough Player of the Year nomination.

It’s surely a sore one for today’s guests too, who are in somewhat of a tailspin in the wake of last weekend’s loss to Italy – albeit not with a full-strength side – which made it six defeats in eight Tests for Dave Rennie’s side.

Hansen’s unusual route to the international stage should sound alarm bells for Irish rugby too. With so many quality players coming out of Leinster in particular, we cannot afford to let any of our own late bloomers slip through the net.

I’m sure it will be an emotional day for Hansen, and his fellow Canberra native Finlay Bealham, to be going up against so many familiar faces. But then again, very little seems to faze the uninhibited 24-year-old.

Hansen’s statistics for Connacht and Ireland – particularly for metres gained, defenders beaten and tries scored – have been exceptional.

It’s crazy to think in the space of eight months he has made his international debut, scored a try in Paris, beaten the All Blacks twice in New Zealand, and scored a try in a Dublin victory against the reigning world champions.

The passing skills and sharp decision-making he brings to the wing, as someone with fly-half experience, gives Ireland’s attack another dimension, while his ability to play on either side of the full-back is another asset that will stand to him in a very competitive field.

There are currently two Irish wingers on central contracts, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, but if Hansen continues on his steep trajectory, it would be no great shock if the former apprentice electrician was included in such esteemed company after next year’s World Cup.

In the meantime, I suspect this affable Aussie with Rebel roots will continue to make a big impression – on and off the field.