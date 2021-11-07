| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A brilliant occasion but no way to prepare for All-Blacks … and where the hell did the colour purple come from?

Mick Galwey

6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland scores his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland scores his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland scores his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

6 November 2021; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland scores his side's fifth try during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Firstly, let me salute Johnny Sexton on becoming a centurion.

What a servant he has been of Irish rugby.

My heart was in my mouth every time he went into contact in the early stages yesterday. I was fearful of him getting injured.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy