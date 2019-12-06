Athy RFC avoids closure after securing insurance cover

The looming closure of one of the country’s oldest rugby clubs has been averted after it secured insurance cover.

Athy Rugby Football Club in Co Kildare, which was established in 1880, warned its members earlier this week that it had been unable to obtain public liability insurance and so may have to close the club and its grounds effective from midnight next Monday.

But it has now secured cover, it confirmed this afternoon, leaving the club’s committee and its 500 members breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Brendan Conroy, the club’s honorary secretary, told members today that it has agreed terms through the Irish Rugby Football Union and Aon for insurance cover with Aviva Insurance.

"We are, therefore, pleased to confirm that this matter has been resolved and that we can continue to focus on developing this successful rugby club for the benefit of our members," he said.

He said that the club’s committee wished to acknowledge the "huge volume of support" that had been received from the rugby community.

Conroy said rugby players and supporters everywhere had show they were willing to "do anything they could to help the club in its hour of need".

He thanked local Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon and Minister of State Michael D’Arcy, as well as Leinster Rugby and the IRFU.

"I am delighted that all associated with Athy RFC can get back to focusing on the development of rugby in the area," said Heydon.

"I commend the volunteer committee and officers of Athy RFC who I worked closely with this week and will continue to do so into the future."

Clubs and activity centres across the country are being hit with spiralling insurance costs and claims, forcing some of them to close.

