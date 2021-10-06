'Ask me a rugby question' - Munster coach Rowntree opts not to shed light on vaccine status of squad

Vaccine uptake among professional sports teams has been a hot topic this week, but Munster coach Graham Rowntree opted not to reveal how many of the province's playing squad have been vaccinated to date.

Ireland footballer Callum Robinson spoke publicly yesterday about his choice not to get vaccinated, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was heavily critical of those who decide not to take the jab last weekend.

The issue cast a shadow over the GAA season when a number of Tyrone players tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the rescheduling of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final with Kerry.

Before the Lions tour England centre Henry Slade said he would not take the vaccine, while the Lions squad was not fully vaccinated when it went to South Africa.

The issue has been a hot button topic across world sport, with different sporting bodies and clubs taking different approaches.

Asked about Munster's uptake, Rowntree said: "It's not for me to say, it's not for me to comment on those things. Ask me some more rugby questions please."

Independent.ie has asked Munster and the IRFU for clarification on the vaccination uptake among the playing groups.

On the rugby, Rowntree spoke positively about the fitness of new arrival Jason Jenkins who could make his debut away to Scarlets on Sunday.

"He's a big man," the former England international said of the South African.

"He plays in different positions in the back-five of the scrum, flexible, a good lineout forward. He's big, will give us some good ballast around that set-piece.

"He's got good footballing skills as well. I've been impressed with him.

"He's been unlucky with an injury pretty much since he's been here, he's trained well this week and we'll certainly be considering him.

"He can play both (second-row and back-row), that gives us great flexibility in terms of starting and bench, there's not many positions he couldn't play in the back-five of the scrum.

"We've got some good stocks there, haven't we? Particularly young guys coming through.

"That's up to him, to impress us with his performances. He's certainly trained well, but I'm very, very pleased with the resources we've got there in the back-five of our scrum.

"Selection is hard, believe me. Very hard."

Jenkins comes into an area of strength for Munster, with RG Snyman now two games into his own comeback from the knee problems that dogged his first season and the burns he suffered last May.

Rowntree says the Springbok is realistic about the pace he needs to go at.

"He's knocking everything else down, isn't he? It wouldn't take much knocking either," he said.

"No, he's respectful of where he is within the group at the moment. Remembering that he's not played a lot of rugby this last year, it's right that we just keep increasing his game-time."