Rugby still seems to think that it stands alone amongst global sports in believing that it might be almost impossible for it to change attitudes when it comes to dangerous play.

Players will continue to pay the price, as they have done for the four (yes, four) years since World Rugby implemented its high tackle sanction framework – forgive us for insisting that a concussion is a far more serious burden to carry than a red card and suspension.

We would like to think that, quite apart from players, coaches should also assume a little more responsibility.

There were another glut of red cards in the Champions Cup on the third weekend of what is becoming a plodding procession towards eliminating just one-third of its 24 teams.

London Irish were responsible for two of them and the quite laughable wheeze that is tackle school awaits the offenders, should their guilt at an imminent disciplinary hearing confirm the adept judgement of French whistler Ludovic Cayre.

Ben Loader was dismissed for a high tackle that resulted in Mannie Libbok sustaining a brain injury of sufficient force that the Springbok star was concussed, removed from the field immediately before failing a Head Injury Assessment.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Declan Kidney, the Director of Rugby at London Irish on the pitch before Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup at Gtech Community Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Declan Kidney, the Director of Rugby at London Irish on the pitch before Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup at Gtech Community Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

And Ciaran Parker was sent off for connecting with the head of a jackalling Deon Fourie as he attempted to make a clear-out, similar to incidents that have, on other occasions, as Leinster’s Dan Leavy can ruefully agree, caused career-ending trauma.

It was difficult to find fault with either decision but, to their dubious credit, it seemed that the venerable veteran coaching duo of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss were determined to eke out as much as was humanly possible.

Kiss even chose to do so during the game on BT Sport, in what are usually over chummy segments designed to purportedly give the man or coach a captivating fly on the wall insight to the genius of those bright sparks in the coaching box.

In this case, all we delineated was its idiocy.

“I’m flabbergasted to tell you the truth,” said the Australian who assisted Declan Kidney’s 2009 Grand Slam with Ireland.

“I don’t know what to say really because I believe there was shoulder on shoulder and chest on chest before the head hit. I don’t get it.”

When it was politely suggested that regardless of where the contact began, where it ended was the most important thing, Kiss doubled down on his vapid dissembling.

Apparently, it was not the fault of the player for losing his head, quite literally, but rather the referee for not using his.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15:Les Kiss, the London Irish Head Coach, looks on prior to Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup at Gtech Community Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15:Les Kiss, the London Irish Head Coach, looks on prior to Round 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup at Gtech Community Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“Whatever direction the refs are getting they are not being led well. There are too many of them and it’s not good for the game. We just need stronger, more consistent decisions,” he offered.

When Kiss was then asked what he and his club were doing to deal with an issue, he made it seem as if there was no issue at all to be dealt with or, if there were, it was being grossly exaggerated.

“There are misconceptions about an intention to go high, that’s been blown out of proportion,” he said, responding to a question which hadn’t been put to him at all.

“We need to get the balance into the decision-making and understanding the nature of the collision contest.

“We need to get that right because at the moment we’re getting it wrong too often and it is costly.”

And so, all this time we believed it was the players who were culpable of failing to exercise caution and judgement by withdrawing from tackles or clear-outs if they did not deem it possible to legally intervene, it was actually the referees!

But there was more.

Kidney decided after the game to meander down another avenue of evasion altogether, rather than addressing the fact that one of his players’ head connected with another so forcefully that the victim suffered a concussion.

“TV is a massive part of the game and we need to work together, but I think there is a bit of trial by TV,” Kidney told the assembled press.

“It’s such an emotive and talked-about process at the moment, for the process to get a fair hearing it is wrong to try and score points.

“The (disciplinary) system will go through what it is and what you want then is a fair hearing at the end of it.

“TV is a hugely-important aspect of the whole sport, but it’s the balancing act of having the decisions made before the process takes place during the week.

“There was a time before the TMO or anything came into it that you had to make instinctive decisions over foul play and what was a collision.

“Is the game safer now as a result? It probably is.

“But on one hand we are asking TMOs not to intercede and speed the game up but on the other, once you break something down second by second then the way it looks can be substantially different.

“Things are happening which aren’t being reviewed and then others are microscopic and get a huge amount of air time. Is it right that happens?

“One could argue yes, but one could also argue that if everything is microscopically looked at, we’d be here all day.”

It was typical Kidney, delicately dancing around the subject, saying several things at once without seeming to say anything at all. In short, it was nonsense.

In case we forget, as the sport creaks under potentially devastating future financial burdens, because some of its broken participants are suffering disastrous health consequences, the game has to be cleaned up.

The principal players in all this are the, em, players. Attitudes and behaviours must continue to change.

And it seems that might hold true for the coaches, too. Even Stormers’ coach John Dobson appeared to brush aside any coaching culpability for the issue.

Kidney and Kiss are not the first of their ilk to complain; from Eddie Jones to Steve Hansen, there has been widespread ambivalence from the coaching fraternity in recent times.

So many found it amusing that Owen Farrell is being sent to tackle school after his latest transgression earlier this month.

But there were very few comments about what responsibility should lie at the door of his considerable coterie of coaches.

Given so many clubs throughout the world deploy specialists in the area of the tackle – Sean O’Brien, for example, is a contact skills coach at an Irish province where its most prominent player continues to tackle players with the head – one wonders what on earth these people do with their time?

Perhaps as well as sending players to tackle school, maybe it is high time some of the coaching fraternity joined them.

The evidence of this weekend would suggest they may need it for it seems some of them have failed to grasp the seriousness of the crisis in their sport.

Whether theirs is an unwitting or deliberate ignorance, a few quick lessons might jog their memory.