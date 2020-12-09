| 6.7°C Dublin

As long as rugby players look for ways to get bigger, faster and stronger, there will be casualties

Brendan Fanning

What will happen the game given the class action led by former England hooker Steve Thompson?

Former Lansdowne prop forward Kenny Nuzum died prematurely aged 57 Expand

Former Lansdowne prop forward Kenny Nuzum died prematurely aged 57

On a mild day in May 2014 we showed up at the Dublin Coroners’ Court for the first, and thankfully only, time. Thousands of Dubliners pass its ornate, redbrick façade on Store Street every day, probably without wondering what stories are unfolding behind its doors. As the name suggests, it’s hardly the house of fun.

We were there for the case of Kenny Nuzum, former Lansdowne prop forward who had died a year earlier, aged 57. His closing years had been destroyed by dementia. Nuzum had played rugby recklessly, and for far too long. No one had a ballpark figure on the number of times he had been concussed. If having your bell rung is the vernacular for being concussed than Nuzum had been like a fire engine.

As we heard in court, from consultant neuropathologist, Professor Michael Farrell, Nuzum had died from complications arising from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. He was the first ex rugby player in Ireland to be diagnosed with the condition, which can only be confirmed post mortem. If Nuzum’s family had not been prepared to donate his brain then we’d have been none the wiser.

