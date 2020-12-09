On a mild day in May 2014 we showed up at the Dublin Coroners’ Court for the first, and thankfully only, time. Thousands of Dubliners pass its ornate, redbrick façade on Store Street every day, probably without wondering what stories are unfolding behind its doors. As the name suggests, it’s hardly the house of fun.

We were there for the case of Kenny Nuzum, former Lansdowne prop forward who had died a year earlier, aged 57. His closing years had been destroyed by dementia. Nuzum had played rugby recklessly, and for far too long. No one had a ballpark figure on the number of times he had been concussed. If having your bell rung is the vernacular for being concussed than Nuzum had been like a fire engine.

As we heard in court, from consultant neuropathologist, Professor Michael Farrell, Nuzum had died from complications arising from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. He was the first ex rugby player in Ireland to be diagnosed with the condition, which can only be confirmed post mortem. If Nuzum’s family had not been prepared to donate his brain then we’d have been none the wiser.

It was a sad scene. Including court officials, family and this reporter, there were just a handful of people there. After an hour and 20 minutes the court room cleared. Off we went our different ways, wondering what rugby would make of this landmark decision.

In an explosive sport featuring lots of head trauma, concussion was hardly a new issue for the game. The problem was complex. A bit like the outgoing leader of the Free World, the problem with testing is all those positive results it throws up. Rugby certainly was simpler in the days when smelling salts could be used to revive those who had been sparked. Get on with it.

World Rugby embarked on a course of cultural change. Recognise and Remove became the catchphrase. Gradually it became acceptable in the changing rooms for players to opt out because of head trauma. The problem was the degree of change depended on circumstances and individuals.

Two years before Kenny Nuzum died we were recording the degree to which Ronan O’Gara was sailing close to the wind. An intrinsic part of his make-up was the willingness to subjugate everything once he set foot on the field. So if his head was hanging off he’d be up for having it roped back in place.

Whether it was the British and Irish Lions in South Africa, or Munster against Leinster in Magners League games, the outhalf had been milled by Pierre Spies, Jamie Heaslip and Isa Nacewa, in high profile collisions in successive seasons. The common threads were his inability to stand up straight until his head had cleared, and his insistence on playing on. O’Gara, who mercifully is still sharp as a tack, was his own worst enemy.

A few months before that Lions tour Scotland had two players knocked out cold within a few minutes of each other in their Six Nations tie against Wales. The first one, Simon Webster, played on a bit longer, having been out of it before he hit the ground. Under current laws both players would have been red carded for dangerous tackles, regardless of the pain of their misadventure. In fairness, that’s progress.

So what will happen the game given the class action led now by former England hooker Steve Thompson? He has been diagnosed with early onset dementia. This is a desperately sad case. Thompson was a big hearted, big scrummaging player who featured large for England in their World Cup win in 2003. He says he has no recollection of that tournament. He is 42.

Given the threat posed by concussion to the future of the game it is inconceivable that World Rugby have not been waiting for a development like this. The horrendous behaviour of the NFL in America, before eventually reaching for their chequebooks when confronted by the concussed players’ lobby, supported by medics, has been a text-book case for World Rugby on what constitutes best practice. If Thompson and co are to be successful in their action they’ll have to go some distance beyond establishing their plight, and rugby’s contribution to it.

As far back as 2015 barrister Joanne Kirby, writing in the Entertainment and Sports Law Journal, put this into perspective. "Health and Safety legislation in the UK and Ireland is similar in expression and effect," she wrote. "It sets out the duty of employers to ensure - so far as is reasonably practicable - that their work systems protect the health, safety and welfare of all their employees."

Every study, every law review, every law change all goes towards making rugby safer. There is a paper trail. Along the way however a change in direction exposes us to unintended consequences. For example the shift currently in favour of poachers at the breakdown has put a massive premium on cleaning them out of the road before they can do damage. Some of the pictures from this panicked practice are not good.

The litigants have published a list of 15 changes they want made in and around the game. From the independence of concussion research groups to better aftercare for victims, they fall short of the radical surgery that would make rugby safer – but no longer rugby.

There is no appetite for that. So as long as players are looking for ways to get bigger, faster and stronger in a game that encourages explosive contact, there will be casualties. Their frequency and impact will determine the number of Steve Thompsons coming down the track. Having a happy day in court is the only thing that will radically change the shape of the game.