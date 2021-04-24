As it happened - Munster claim easy win over Leinster at the RDS in Rainbow Cup

Kick-off at the RDS is 7.35pm
We are used to our visiting professional rugby players heading for home once their time on the pitch is up, so when UL Bohemians announced their coaching ticket for last season and included BJ Botha on the list it was a little bit of a surprise.
The irony isn’t lost on Brian O’Driscoll; all the recent gains made in increasing the visibility of women in sport, yet an apparent gag put on Ireland’s players before their final Six Nations game against Italy.
There were proposals floated eight years ago about a possible breakaway in the Women’s Six Nations. This breakaway wasn’t billed as the new super elite trying to get more money in the game in a race to the top, rather it was like a dumbing-down to try and put less money in the game in a race to the bottom.