As Irish rugby struggles to picture life after Sexton, the captain isn’t ready to walk into sunset just yet

Dearth of top-level out-half candidates complicates Ireland succession planning

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland leaves the pitch with team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland leaves the pitch with team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Irish rugby may still be muddling through with its plans to deal with life after Jonathan Sexton’s retirement.

But it seems clear that the player himself is perfectly adept at making his own plans for life after Irish rugby.

On a day when Munster Rugby dithered, with understandable caution, on the possibility of Joey Carbery making a return to the competitive fray, the ageless warrior Sexton
confidently declared his fitness for his latest battle after missing his last international with concussion.

