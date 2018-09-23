Simon Zebo made it five tries in five games for Racing 92 with a brace in last night's 27-11 victory over Castres Olimpique in Paris.

Are you watching Joe Schmidt? Simon Zebo is in stellar try scoring form for Racing 92

Racing moved up to third spot after they had too much for Castres, Virimi Vakatawa setting them on their way with a try in the first minute and Finn Russell booting 12 points.

I love this game

🔵⚪️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fCMZTAaqCH — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) September 23, 2018

Zebo has certainly made himself a favourite of the Ciel et Blanc fans and French international Brice Dulin will certainly have a task in wresting the number 15 jersey from his grasp.

Speaking to French TV station INFOSPORT+ this week, the Cork native reiterated his hope that his Top 14 form will be enough to convince Irish head coach Joe Schmidt to re-call him.

"It's tough to not be picked by Ireland but players have come in the past, like Johnny Sexton and Tommy Bowe played abroad in the UK, so players have played abroad and came back, so there's no rule. If I play well and everything goes okay, I hope that I can get a call," he said.

Can Joe Schmidt afford to ignore him in this form?

Zebo has not been involved with Ireland since announcing his move to Paris in October, 2017, missing out on the Grand Slam this year and a series victory over the Wallabies.

Online Editors