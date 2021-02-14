'Another one that got away' – Andy Farrell rues narrow loss to France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to the media after the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Irish coach Andy Farrell described the loss to France as “another one that got away. We had regrets after the Wales game, and we have regrets now. The dressing-room is gutted. We want to win games, and we want to win home games, but it wasn’t there.”

Asked why that was so, “our game management wasn’t good at times, and especially in the third quarter of the match,” Farrell replied.

Offered the chance to put the game management issues down to his absent experienced players, Farrell manfully declined. “No, the players on the pitch did really well. We can ask for no more from them than they gave in this game.

“It’s about the W’s and the L’s (wins and losses) and so far that is not working for us.”

For the captain Iain Henderson, it was a wrenching loss. “Look, we want to win. We’ll review this and see where we made mistakes. There’s almost a-two week break now to the Italy game and we will regather in that time and get ready to go again.

“You can talk about winning matches,” added the big second-row, “but we’ve got to go and do it. We knew it would be a tight game, and we had our chance to make a big impact when they were down to 14 men in the first half.

“If we could have got a try then it would have made for a very different second half. Instead they got the try and that is huge in international rugby, to score a try with 14 men.”

