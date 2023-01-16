Another international rugby shock as Eddie Jones returns as Australia head coach on five-year deal

Jones was sacked by England after a poor November

Former England coach Eddie Jones is the new head coach of Australia

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been reappointed as head coach of his native Australia on a deal running to 2027.

Jones’ seven-year tenure in charge of England ended in December with his sacking after a run of results in 2022 that included six defeats and a draw in 12 matches.

The 62-year-old returns to the Australia helm, replacing Dave Rennie, having previously been in the role from 2001 to 2005, which included the Wallabies finishing as runners-up to England on home soil at the 2003 World Cup.

Coming back in ahead of the 2023 tournament in France that gets under way in September, Jones will also oversee the women’s team, the Wallaroos, and is set to start with Rugby Australia on January 29.

Jones said in a statement from Rugby Australia: “It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.

“The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth – if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup.

“I saw how gutsy the Wallaroos were in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year – it looks like there is a real spirit in that group that will drive the women’s programme forward ahead of their next World Cup in 2025.

“I am really looking forward to getting back home and getting stuck in.”

Former Wallaby Tim Horan said hiring the Tasmanian was “brave and has some risk”, as he encouraged fans to “strap yourself in for the ride”.

“Eddie Jones as new Wallabies coach……brave and has some risk. But maybe a risk worth taking considering the Wallabies current win/loss ratio,” the two-time World Cup-winning centre tweeted.

“Need a Bledisloe Cup (within 2 years) and RWC Semi and Lions win to jusity the decision. Strap yourself in for the ride.”

Horan’s fellow 1991 World Cup winner Simon Poidevin supported the move, saying the Rugby Football Union had given Australia “a true gift” by sacking Jones.

In comments to the Sydney Morning Herald, the flanker said of his ex-Randwick club-mate: “Rugby Australia has made the right decision in appointing Eddie Jones. The Rugby Football Union gave Australian rugby a true gift when they sacked Eddie, putting in play one of the most talented, successful and hard-working rugby coaches the world has seen.

“Eddie produced the best record of any England coach in history with a 73 per cent win rate and is arguably without peer in delivering success for multiple teams in Rugby World Cup campaigns.

“Eddie has always wanted to return to Australian rugby and it is awesome news for the game at all levels in our country that a contract has been inked.”

But not everyone was so enthusiastic, with Australia’s leading World Cup try-scorer Drew Mitchell commenting that it “feels like history is repeated itself”.

The winger tweeted: “It reminds me a lot of 2019. 6-8 months before a World Cup, Rugby AU’s leadership lose faith in the current coach. 2019 they appointed a selection panel because they didn’t have faith in (Michael) Cheika. 2023 they sack Rennie.

“At what point does the focus turn on the people who make the appointments in the first place? These tweets aren’t about my thoughts on who or who shouldn’t be the man in charge. To some extent, feels like history is repeating itself.”

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said: “It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos programme.

“Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

Jones had a winning record of 73 per cent across his time with England, and guided the team to three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and the final of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, in which they were beaten by South Africa.

Rennie departs after three years as Australia boss, and Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said: “I would like to thank Dave for his hard work and effort with the Wallabies – we are grateful for all that he has done for Australian rugby.

“Dave has been instrumental in developing much of the depth that we see in and around the current Wallabies squad; there are a number of players that are genuine World Cup possibilities because of opportunities that Dave has provided.

“The work ethic, the spirit within the group, and the way the team carries itself are all a direct result of Dave’s input – he has made a real mark on this group of players.”