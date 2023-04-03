Andy Friend: It was not a good performance by us and we have got our tails between our legs now

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend said they returned from northern Italy with their tails between their legs because they failed to fire a shot in the second-half in Treviso with a Challenge Cup quarter-final spot on the line.

They were unable to match Benetton’s intensity in their 41-19 defeat at Stadio di Monigo and made a tame exit from a competition where they were being regarded as potential winners earlier this season when the prospect of remaining in Ireland throughout the entire knockout season was in their control.

A dismal defeat away to an already-eliminated Newcastle Falcons in January put paid to that hope and after failing to perform in Treviso the Challenge Cup final will take place in Dublin on May 19 without them.

“It is very frustrating,” said Friend. “I think it was 17 minutes and we were up 12-0 playing the sort of rugby we have been playing where we were just on top of teams and looking after possession, winning our own ball, making tackles, and then all of a sudden that seemed to go out the window and we are now out of the Challenge Cup which was something we had targeted to go much further in.

“I thought Treviso had done a pretty good scout on us. They looked to want to come back down short side a few times. It was hot so we probably had some bodies which weren’t moving as quickly as they normally move and some of those early tries from Benetton were as a result of that.”

Friend, whose five-year reign will end in two games if they don’t get something from their remaining matches against Cardiff and Glasgow and reach the URC’s knockout stages, said their second-half collapse was alarming.

“The disappointing thing is at half-time we were a score and a bit behind, we were still very much in the game, but we didn’t come out and fire a shot in the second half and that was probably the most disappointing bit.

“The bottom line is it was not a good performance by us and we have got our tails between our legs now and we are heading home out of the Challenge Cup which is very disappointing, very frustrating.”

Connacht failed to build on a bright opening and with Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki struggling to reproduce their Grand Slam form, an error-ridden display was duly punished.

They came up well short despite racing into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Conor Oliver and John Porch.

But they found themselves 21-12 adrift at the break after Benetton got on top. ​

Marcus Watson and Edoardo Padovani scored a brace of tries as Benetton set up a home quarter-final against Cardiff next Saturday, while Porch scored a consolation try after the break.