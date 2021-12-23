| 8.7°C Dublin

Andy Farrell’s Christmas wish list as he looks to 2022

Coach will hope autumn can be springboard, but lack of games a real issue

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

No doubt, when Andy Farrell and the big man meet, the opening salvo will be a bit of mutual beard appreciation; game recognising game.

Then, it’ll be on to the important business.

